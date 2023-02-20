You just can’t replace the thrill of an exotic weapon drop in Destiny 2. There’s no feeling quite like seeing that golden weapon icon pop up on your screen.

An exotic is supposed to be special, if not all-powerful. They can be difficult to acquire, and thus the juice must be worth the squeeze. But that is not the case for several of the exotic weapons we have listed here.

These weapons aren’t necessarily bad, they’re either not useful, need a buff or two to make them worthwhile again, or there are just way better options to use in that slot for a similar function.

These are the worst exotic weapons in Destiny 2, and they could probably use a buff or a rework.

Destiny 2’s worst exotic kinetic weapons

Sweet Business

Screengrab via Bungie

Intrinsic Trait: Larger magazine. Increase accuracy when firing from the hip. Picking up Special or Heavy ammo immediately reloads this weapon.

Like a lot of weapons on this list, Sweet Business is fun to use, but not very useful. The ability to hold down the trigger and fire seemingly forever is its only draw because it doesn’t do anything especially well.

SUROS Regime

Screengrab via Bungie

Intrinsic Trait: The bottom half of each magazine deals bonus damage and has a chance to return health on kill.

The classic Destiny 1 auto rifle doesn’t really have a place in Destiny 2. Its intrinsic trait is not bad by any means, and you can find some success with it in the Crucible, but it’s outshined by so many other guns that it’s not worth using.

Cerberus+1

Screengrab via Bungie

Intrinsic Trait: Shoots erratic bullets from all gun barrels at the same time.

Since this gun was released, it has been one of the biggest head-scratchers in the game. Why exactly is it an exotic? Nobody knows. It does nothing special and has no niche usage whatsoever.

Bad Juju

Screengrab via Bungie

Intrinsic Trait: Kills refill the magazine, increase damage for a short duration, and grant Super energy based on the strength of String of Curses. Fires full-auto.

Another Destiny 1 classic, Bad Juju has its place when it comes to mowing down low-level mobs. But it loses its usefulness completely in high-end activities when it can’t kill what it needs to kill fast enough for its exotic perks to trigger properly.

Destiny 2’s worst exotic energy weapons

Symmetry

Screengrab via Bungie

Intrinsic Trait: This weapon files full auto. Swap to Arc Seeker mode. Arc Seekers track toward combatants you target.

Symmetry has found at least some life with the Arc 3.0 class re-work, but there’s still plenty of other better options in the Energy slot that players can run with, even for the scout rifle archetype.

Exotic glaives

Screengrab via Bungie

All three of the class-specific exotic glaives added in The Witch Queen are incredibly underwhelming and serve no real purpose outside of leveling them up after you’ve crafted them. Glaives are a pretty niche weapon class as it is, but the exotic abilities of all three leave much to be desired.

Devil’s Ruin

Screengrab via Bungie

Intrinsic Trait: Variable trigger. Press and release to fire individual shots. Hold to charge up a high-powered, stunning laser. Strong against Unstoppable Champions.

An exotic sidearm is a hard sell, especially for a Solar one when Incandescent weapons exist in the post-3.0 class re-work world. This weapon needs some kind of buff to make it worth your while.

Tarrabah

Screengrab via Bungie

Intrinsic Trait: This weapon stores power when dealing or receiving damage. Unleashes the beast when full.

For a weapon that was originally only available as a raid drop, Tarrabah has gone down as one of the most underwhelming raid exotics in recent memory. It was one of the original exotics that required you to do something and then change fire modes to reap the benefits, and it’s one of the worst.

Destiny 2’s worst exotic power weapons

The Prospector

Screengrab via Bungie

Intrinsic Trait: Hold to fire grenades. Release to detonate all live grenades simultaneously. Grenades stick to surfaced and set targets on fire. Defeating targets creates Arc explosions.

You forgot this existed, didn’t you? One of the most forgettable, boring exotics in Destiny history, The Prospector is just not worth using up your power weapon slot for.

Leviathan’s Breath

Screengrab via Bungie

Intrinsic Trait: Fires a massive heavy bolt that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions.

A bow in the power weapon slot? No thanks. This thing’s ugly and it’s only real usefulness comes against Unstoppable Champions, but there are already mods for that.

D.A.R.C.I.

Screengrab via Bungie

Intrinsic Trait: Aim at an enemy to view its health and other critical information in the scope.

This sniper’s had its time in the sun but has since been surpassed by several other power weapons.

Grand Overture

Screengrab via Bungie

Intrinsic Trait: Heavy slug launcher that charges then fires full auto while the trigger is held.

A slow-firing Arc LMG with a 20-round magazine is just not the play, even in Arc 3.0 builds, where there are just way better options for players to maximize their builds with.