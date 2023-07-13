Here is the 2023 Solstice armor in Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s Solstice event is bringing another set of armor for each class, with the option to unlock glows by playing or paying. The potential for focusing high-stat armor is also available this year—and if that wasn’t enough, the amazing armor sets will probably make you want to take a few dozen trips to the EAZ.

While most event armor sets are available only for Silver or Bright Dust, Solstice will let players farm and upgrade their sets to earn higher-quality armor pieces (with the option to focus specific stats). Upgrading a piece to the maximum level will unlock a white glow on your armor while buying the Eververse version of the set grants you access to the same armor set with a glow that changes based on subclass.

Here are the Solstice armor pieces for this year’s edition of the Destiny 2 event.

Solstice 2023 armor looks and transmogs

Bungie is treating the players to some peak fashion this year. The Solstice sets are bringing a timeless black-and-gold color palette with a perfect blend of casual and dangerous. You can use them to show up to a gala in the Tower or to wipe out the Witness’ Disciples, and you’ll probably be swimming in Best Dressed commendations either way.

Warlocks are getting another great option for their chest pieces. Image via Bungie We might just wear the helmet and cloak in our Hunter forever. Image via Bungie The Titan outfit is more laid-back than you’d expect, but it still looks great. Image via Bungie.

A striking feature of what’s shown so far is a more casual look, which is generally in line with the recent Solstice sets. Some of the details will evoke imagery of previous sets, but the result comes with its own amazing, novel look (and so far, it’s shaping up to be our favorite Solstice armor set ever).

If everything goes according to plan, players should be able to transmog individual versions of the armor. For instance, guardians who earned the white glow by fully kindling a set could potentially make both the glowing and the non-glowing version of Solstice armor into ornaments. The transmog system has faced some issues with Solstice gear before, though, so bugs aren’t off the table.

How to earn Solstice armor in Destiny 2

When Solstice begins, you’ll need to speak to Eva Levante to start the event’s introductory quest, which should net you a basic set of gear. You can complete objectives such as event challenges to earn the Kindling event currency, which you can then spend on armor slots to improve their quality and enhance their looks.

After you’ve upgraded an armor piece to full, you can use the Silver Ash event currency to reroll armor sets and stats, allowing you to stock up on high-stat armor—as long as you’re willing to engage with Solstice’s signature Bonfire Bash activity in the EAZ.

About the author