Destiny 2 players are slamming the new Starter Pack with outrageous Steam tags

Just when you think everything is looking better for Destiny 2, Bungie does something to enrage its community. The latest Starter Pack that was deemed a greedy cash grab made tons of players mad who were sure to tag the product accordingly on Steam.

Destiny Bulletin on Twitter noticed that players started adding tags to the Destiny 2: Starter Pack on Steam. And the results are as good as you might imagine. Currently, the Starter Pack is tagged as “Capitalism,” “Crime,” “Psychological Horror,” and “Horror.” I have to say it’s the most hilarious thing I’ve seen all week, but most importantly, those tags are very accurate and well-deserved. The pack costs $15 and includes three Exotic weapons, a sparrow, a ship, a ghost shell, and some resources. While not ideal, it’s more or less a decent deal for the price and I do like the sparrow there, it looks cool.

Please don’t buy that. Image via Bungie

The pack is marketed as a “supercharged arsenal for Guardians to begin their adventure,” however, and is meant for new players to get into the game. Creators like Datto and Fallout went on a rampage reiterating that the Barrier to entry in Destiny 2 is incredibly high and while this feedback is given to Bungie constantly it still decides to release something like a Starter Pack that doesn’t actually help new players or builds faith between them and the developers.

If Bungie wants to truly attract new players to Destiny 2, it needs to rework the entire game, not add new packs to juice out more money. New players will already have to buy multiple expansions that can cost over $100 to properly enjoy the game anyway, and now they can buy this misleading Starter Pack. As Fallout said, it should have been called a “random shit pack,” at the very least and it would’ve been easier to tolerate it.

This comes right after we got Destiny 2 x The Witcher collaboration skins that cost $20 per set and players weren’t really happy about that either, highlighting how bad things are right now with monetization in the game.