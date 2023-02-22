Destiny 2: Lightfall’s new Strand subclasses are way more than just a neon green damage type

There’s now less than a week to go until Destiny 2’s next great expansion, Lightfall. And today, Bungie released a new video detailing one of the main additions coming in the DLC, the new subclass element called Strand.

The neon green Darkness power of Strand is a “network of metaphysical connection—objects, people, past, present, future,” according to Bungie. Guardians will use the Darkness to reach into what Bungie calls the Weave to create physical threads of Strand and devastate the enemies of humanity in Lightfall.

“Any time a Guardian needs to use Strand, revealing all the strands around them, reaching in, weaving weapons,” said design lead Eric Smith.

Each of the game’s three classes will have its own set of abilities with Strand. Warlock Broodweavers create threadlings that seek out enemies, Titan Berserkers use Strand to make giant claws to melee enemies with, and Hunter Threadrunners form a rope dart to slay enemies. But there’s way more to it than that.

“Developing Strand, we wanted the emotional fantasy to be based on ropes and strings and the mechanical fantasy to be rapid movement, creating objects out of these strands,” Smith said.

The most obvious differentiator between Strand and the game’s other elements is its color. The vibrant, bright green fits with the futuristic theme of Lightfall’s entire aesthetic.

“Green was definitely something we were excited about, because it stood apart from other damage types, it kind of gave it its own visual language,” said senior design lead Tomonori Kinoshita. “World strands are the things that are like more organic, flowing, it almost looks like a curtain of strands that flicker in and out of reality. The idea of the strands lighting up the world, I think that was when everything started to come together.”

Check out the video above for the full deep dive on Strand, and get ready to play it yourself when Destiny 2: Lightfall launches next week on Feb. 28.