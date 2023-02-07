Destiny 2 Lightfall: Strand Warlock (Broodweaver) abilities, Super, Aspects, and Fragments, explained

Destiny 2‘s Lightfall expansion will give the Guardian a new element to use in the fight against the Witness. Strand, the subclass tied to the mysterious workings of the Universe, brings powerful tools for all players to wield.

Destiny 2‘s subclasses have strong identities and themes. While the subclasses before Lightfall allowed players to conjure fire and thunder, call to the Void, and even manipulate Darkness in the form of ice, Strand is bringing its own identity. Strand users are tugging at a mysterious Force that connects the universe and manipulating it to serve their purposes.

Each Strand subclass has its own identity and affinity with some parts of the class. The Broodweavers—the name given to Strand Warlocks—are adept summoners, drafting the help of Threadlings to throw against the enemies. Here’s a taste of how Broodweavers will play in Lightfall, including their abilities, Aspects, and Fragments.

All Strand Warlock (Broodweaver) abilities and Super in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Broodweavers are “telekinetic sorcerers that manipulate the Weave; even twisting Strand into creatures that do its bidding,” according to the description on the Lightfall page. While information before Lightfall‘s release already pointed to Broodweavers being akin to summoners, players can expect them to conjure Strand-based Threadlings that will help take down enemies.

These Threadlings will jump toward an enemy and explode. While all classes can create Threadling, Warlocks have special interactions with those Strand-based minions. If a Threadling can’t find a target, it will instead return to the Warlock and perch on them, waiting to be used in the future, which reinforces the Warlock’s identity as a conjurer.

Bungie has outlined two of the Strand Warlock abilities ahead of Lightfall. Here are their descriptions, as per the official page:

Throw a Strand needle that tracks your target and unravels them. Warlocks can quickly chain three Arcane Needle attacks. Needlestorm (Super): Weave a cloud of Strand before shattering it, causing a hailstorm of piercing missiles that detonate upon impact.

Arcane Needle potentially has some synergy with the rest of Strand, especially due to it unraveling opponents. “Attacking an unraveled enemy will cause threads to burst out of the target and attack other nearby targets,” Bungie outlined in a blog post. Targets hit by the explosion will also become unraveled.

In addition to these two abilities, the post also mentioned three grenade types: the Grapple, the Threadling Grenade, and the Shackle Grenade. While the Broodweaver’s abilities already show some synergy, the Aspects and Fragments help bring the class more in line with the conjurer fantasy and push it even more towards that role, while also using an Aspect to enhance its functionalities.

All Strand Warlock (Broodweaver) Aspects and Fragments in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Aspects and Fragments help make or break a subclass, and Strand Warlocks seem to have a few tricks up their sleeves. Here are the description of the Broodweaver Aspects in Destiny 2, as seen in the Strand breakdown.

Weaver’s Call (Aspect): When casting a Rift, weave three Threadlings on the ground in front of you.

When casting a Rift, weave three Threadlings on the ground in front of you. Mindspun Invocation (Aspect): This Aspect improves several of the Warlock’s abilities: Grapple: When you execute a grapple melee, the Warlock weaves three Threadling eggs from the target. Threadling Grenade : You can consume your Threadling Grenade to generate a full complement of perched Threadlings. Shackle Grenade : You can consume your Shackle Grenade to gain a buff, creating a suspending detonation on every kill.

Warlock players are bound to be familiar with some of the core functioning of the Strand Aspects. Weaver’s Call works similarly to Stasis’ Frostpulse Aspect, which created a freezing shockwave when casting your Rift. Likewise, Mindspun Invocation is close to Solar 3.0’s Touch of Flame, which increased the potency of some grenades (namely Healing, Fusion, Solar, and Firebolt).

Bungie also gave players a glimpse of four of the Fragments coming to Strand with Lightfall, though players can expect more of them throughout Lightfall and in further seasons in Year Six. These Fragments will be available to all classes.