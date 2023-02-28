Who voices Rohan in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

It’s hard to believe it, but the Destiny 2 series is nearly 10 years old now.

Years and years of build-up, two games, and several expansions later, the main villain has finally arrived. The Witness is here in Destiny 2 Lightfall, but it’s not the only new character to be joining the ranks in the expansion. Say hello to the Cloudstriders, including one of its leaders, a veteran warrior named Rohan.

It doesn’t take long for Rohan to endear himself to Destiny 2 fans and Guardians alike, and a lot of it has to do with his bad-ass voice. Rohan’s voice actor brings a lot to the new character, and it’s because there are decades of experience within each word spoken.

Here’s who’s behind the microphone for one of Destiny 2 Lightfall’s coolest new characters.

Who is the voice of Rohan in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

Image via Bungie

It doesn’t take long for Guardians to meet up with Cloudstriders Rohan and Nimbus, a new faction of characters in the Destiny 2 universe. In fact, they appear in the very first mission of the Lightfall campaign.

When Rohan first speaks, his voice should be immediately recognizable to many gamers. Fans of The Walking Dead: A Telltale Series, Bayonetta, Mass Effect, and countless other games will feel some comfort and familiarity in his deep tones. He was also the original voice of the Hulu streaming platform.

That’s because Rohan is voiced by none other than Dave Fennoy, a talented long-time voice actor and industry veteran. He’s most widely known for his role as Lee in The Walking Dead: A Telltale Series, but he’s also made his mark as Rodin in Bayonetta, Gabriel Tosh in StarCraft II, Warlord Okeer in Mass Effect, Lucius Fox in Batman: Arkham games, and much more.

It’s not just video games that Fennoy has made his mark in, either. He has extensive history in animes and cartoons, such as Guardians of the Galaxy, Sonic the Hedgehog, Where on Earth is Carmen Sandiego?, Problem Child, and a whole lot more.

Fennoy was an excellent choice by Bungie’s casting department, as he immediately lends a lot to the character of Rohan. He joins Destiny 2‘s ever-growing list of incredible voice talent to have lent their skills to the series throughout the years.

It won’t take long for the mystery of the Cloudstriders and Neomuna to unravel, but with Fennoy’s Rohan leading the charge, it will absolutely be a fun one to experience.