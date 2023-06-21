Bungie accused of plagiarizing fan art in new Destiny 2 cutscene

Destiny 2‘s new cutscene, released on June 20, allegedly featured a drawing plagiarizing fanart created by a fan in 2022.

The artist shared a tweet yesterday, claiming Bungie stole his art of the Veil of Darkness for the cutscene, showing a comparison of their artwork with Bungie’s.

It rapidly gained traction, and several personalities from the community shared it, such as content creators LUCKYY10P and miss.

Related: Guardians can pay just $9 to learn all the Destiny 2 lore thanks to bundle sale

The art is shown for a short time in a cutscene that plays while Destiny fans complete the new content from the Season of the Deep. It reveals key information about the Veil and the Witness, using art to tell their story.

I just realized Bungie took inspiration from my piece for this week's cutscene. Certainly took me by surprise when I watched the cutscene.#destiny2 #DestinyTheGame #Lightfall pic.twitter.com/aSpZ4SzFL0 — Julian Faylona (ELEMENTJ21) (@ELEMENTJ21) June 20, 2023

The similarities between both images are uncanny. The artist explained they shared the art in 2022 in the game’s forums, and that they weren’t contacted nor credited for their work in the cutscene.

Meanwhile, players can get many answers they seek in the Season of the Deep cutscene, which also lays some of the groundwork for The Final Shape coming in 2024, where everything will be unveiled in the culmination of the Light and Darkness narrative arc.

About the author