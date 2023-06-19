Guardians can pay just $9 to learn all the Destiny 2 lore thanks to bundle sale

Destiny 2’s Grimoire Anthology is on sale this week for Guardians who want to dive into the Bungie franchise’s massive and often mysterious lore.

Humble Bundle is offering access to Destiny 2’s six grimoires for just $9 USD. These grimoires contain most of the lengthy lore from Destiny 2 and will be especially helpful if you’re a new player who just entered the fray and is confused about what’s happening in the current state of the long-standing franchise.

Destiny Grimoire Anthology books are available for a great discount compared to the prices they have available in the Bungie store, which is currently around $18 per book. Meanwhile, thanks to the Humble sale, this bundle of six books is half of that price.

If you’re not in the mood to watch a four-hour-long lore-dump video on YouTube talking about the whole Destiny franchise (though they can be fun if you’ve got the time), these books might be the next best purchase for you. Make sure you have to grab it before Saturday, June 24, as the bundle will expire by then.

The first volume of the Destiny Grimoire Anthology was released back in 2018, a year after Destiny 2 arrived. The first volume is called Dark Mirror and talks about the darker side of the Bungie-created world’s history.

Destiny 2 has a rich lore featuring races like humans, Fallen, Cabal, Vex, and more. These books talk about these races as well as what role they play.

Well-known characters, from villains to favorite heroes, also appear.

