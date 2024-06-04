Best builds for The Final Shape’s Legend campaign in Destiny 2

Completing a Legend campaign in Destiny 2 takes skill and preparation. In The Final Shape, we’re finally facing off against the Witness and the Dread, so you have to bring the best loadout possible.

Below, you’ll find the best builds for each class to take into the Legend version of The Final Shape campaign in Destiny 2. Keep in mind that many of the changes and additions in The Final Shape, including the Prismatic subclass, need to be thoroughly tested first, so we chose builds that are least affected by changes but are still incredibly strong.

Best builds for Destiny 2 The Final Shape Legend campaign

Hunter – Void with Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk

You simply can’t die. Image via Bungie

The Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk Void Hunter build is my go-to when I don’t know what I’m up against. This build offers almost endless survivability and add-clear thanks to Gyrfalcon’s Exotic trait. The downside of this build is you don’t get as much burst DPS. But as long as you pair the tether with a solid Heavy weapon, you should be fine.

Subclass:

Abilities: Shadowshot: Deadfall, Gambler’s Dodge, Triple Jump, Snare Bomb, Vortex Grenade

Shadowshot: Deadfall, Gambler’s Dodge, Triple Jump, Snare Bomb, Vortex Grenade Aspects: Vanishing Step and Stylish Executioner

Vanishing Step and Stylish Executioner Fragments: Echo of Undermining, Echo of Persistence, Echo of Cessation, Echo of Starvation

Must-have armor mods:

Helmet: Harmonic Siphon, Heavy Ammo Finder

Harmonic Siphon, Heavy Ammo Finder Arms: Bolstering Detonation, Momentum Transfer, Firepower

Bolstering Detonation, Momentum Transfer, Firepower Legs: Void Weapon Surge, Insulation

Void Weapon Surge, Insulation Class item: Reaper, Time Dilation

Your gameplay loop is quite simple. Start by using your powered melee or grenade to debuff enemies and start killing everyone to extend your invisibility and Volatile Rounds buff from Gyrfalcon’s. Void Breaches and Orbs of Power should give you more than enough survivability, and I recommend keeping your dodge for when things get too hot.

As for weapons for this build, my favorites are Graviton Lance and The Recluse. Graviton Lance is getting a 10 percent splash damage nerf in The Final Shape, but I’m sure it’ll still be a great long-range option. For a Heavy weapon, you can go for an Edge Transit as a Legendary option and the Leviathan’s Breath as an Exotic option.

This build is very flexible. For example, you can choose The Manticore or the Buried Bloodline as your main weapon and swap the Echo of Cessation for something more offensive.

Titan – Solar with Pyrogale Gauntlets

The power of the sun in your hands. Image via Bungie

The Solar Titan build with Pyrogale Gauntlets was incredibly strong in Season of the Wish. Even though there are no fancy Solar Artifact perks in The Final Shape, the build works well on its own. This build revolves around using Consecration as much as possible to apply scorch and using your Super for quick burst DMG thanks to Pyrogale’s trait.

Subclass:

Abilities: Burning Maul, Towering Barricade, Throwing Hammer, Strafe Lift, Healing Grenade (can swap for something more offensive)

Burning Maul, Towering Barricade, Throwing Hammer, Strafe Lift, Healing Grenade (can swap for something more offensive) Aspects: Sol Invictus, Consecration

Sol Invictus, Consecration Fragments: Ember of Torches, Ember of Empyrean, Ember of Ashes, Ember of Searing

Must-have armor mods:

Helmet: Harmonic Siphon, Heavy Ammo Finder, Hands-On

Harmonic Siphon, Heavy Ammo Finder, Hands-On Arms: Heavy Handed, Melee Kickstart

Heavy Handed, Melee Kickstart Legs: Solar Weapon Surge

Solar Weapon Surge Class item: Powerful Attraction or Time Dilation

Use Consecration to clear enemies and create Sunspots. Stand in these Sunspots to get Restoration and increased ability regeneration. For primary weapons, I recommend Solar weapons with Incandescent, like Zaouli’s Bane or BxR-55 Battler. You can choose Sunshot, but just like Graviton Lance, it’s getting a 10 percent splash damage reduction. Similarly, for the Heavy, you can opt for any Solar DPS weapon, like Apex Predator or even Whisper of the Worm.

Warlock – Strand with Swarmers

Your personal army. Image via Bungie

For the Warlocks, a Strand build with Swarmers is a simple but efficient way to stay alive and deal damage. Everything in this build empowers your Threadlings, while the Needlestorm Super is a great source of burst DPS.

Subclass:

Abilities: Needlestorm, Healing Rift, Burst Glide, Arcane Needle, Threadling Grenade

Needlestorm, Healing Rift, Burst Glide, Arcane Needle, Threadling Grenade Aspects: Weaver’s Call, Weavewalk

Weaver’s Call, Weavewalk Fragments: Thread of Evolution, Thread of Rebirth, Thread of Generation

Must-have armor mods:

Helmet: Ashes to Assets, Harmonic Siphon

Ashes to Assets, Harmonic Siphon Arms: Bolstering Detonation, Momentum Transfer

Bolstering Detonation, Momentum Transfer Legs: Strand Weapon Surge

Strand Weapon Surge Class item: Bomber, Outreach, Reaper

When playing with this build, use your grenades and weapons to create Threadlings that damage and unravel combatants. Defeating unraveled targets creates Tangles you can destroy for more Threadlings. Unleash your army, and if you’re ever in a tight spot (or just want more Threadlings), activate your air move to enter the Weavewalk.

The weapon choice is up to you as long as you’re using a Strand weapon to take advantage of Thread of Rebirth. Final Warning and Quicksilver Storm are solid Exotic options, but there are also Legendary weapons like The Immortal and Relentless, both of which can roll the Hatchling perk.

