All weapons in King’s Fall in Destiny 2

Destiny‘s King’s Fall raid has returned to Destiny 2, giving another coat of paint to one of the most iconic moments in the franchise. Veteran players can expect King’s Fall to be very similar to the base version (with some mechanic changes sprinkled throughout), and newer players can enjoy the beloved raid for the first time. Whether you’re a Destiny veteran or a New Light, you’ll have plenty of reason to play the raid, and that’s before even touching on the series of raid weapons you can get as drops from King’s Fall.

The King’s Fall weapons carry a unique Hive aesthetic that blends lethality and elegance. If their looks weren’t enough, some of their perk combinations could be enough to spark interest, and some may even fill slots in dire need of a substitute (such as Zaouli’s Bane being a 140rpm Solar hand cannon, one of a few non-sunset ones). The icing on the cake is the Runneth Over origin trait, which overflows the magazine when reloading near allies.

Though all King’s Fall weapons can be amazing in their own right, the crown jewel of the King’s Fall collection is the Touch of Malice Exotic, returning from Destiny in a similar shape. Its unique perk, Charged With Blight, makes precision hits charge up a ball of darkness. Firing that blight will blind enemies temporarily. The last round in the magazine will also take up some health to deal extra damage, and defeating three targets with Touch of Malice will regenerate health.

Here are all the weapons in Destiny 2‘s King’s Fall raid.

All new Weapons in King’s Fall in Destiny 2

Smite of Merain (Pulse Rifle, 390rpm, Kinetic)

Doom of Chelchis (Scout Rifle, 180rpm, Void)

Zaouli’s Bane (Hand Cannon, 140rpm, Solar)

Defiance of Yasmin (Sniper, 90rpm, Kinetic)

Midha’s Reckoning (Fusion Rifle, High-Impact, Arc)

Qullim’s Terminus (Machine Gun, 360rpm, Stasis)

Exotic: Touch of Malice (Scout Rifle, 260rpm, Kinetic)