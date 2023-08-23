All season 17 weapons in Destiny 2 (Season of the Haunted)

Weapons from Season of the Haunted are still relevant thanks to a little help from a creepy mission.

Destiny 2‘s season 17 weapons are making a splash over a year after their debut and around six months after their disappearance—but for good reason. These weapons will become obtainable for the first time since they were vaulted in Lightfall. This means you can finally chase the CALUS Mini-Tool or get a god-rolled Austringer of your own, provided you’re willing to put in the grind for it.

As part of the introduction of the Exotic mission rotator in season 22, players can experience Presage (season 13), Vox Obscura (season 16), and Operation: Seraph’s Shield (season 19). These will come with matching rewards, including craftable versions of their Exotics.

Yes, this does mean you can finally craft a Dead Man’s Tale of your own instead of having to check Xûr’s inventory every weekend.

Though Bungie added quite a few new weapons during season 17, not all of them are returning. Here are the season 17 weapons you can obtain in Presage in Destiny 2, as of Season of the Witch.

All season 17 rewards you can obtain through Presage

Here are all the season 17 weapons and armor that are dropping from Presage, as seen in the Aug. 10 This Week in Destiny blog post. These drops require you to have either Beyond Light or Season of the Chosen.

The list of season 17 weapons dropping from Presage encompasses the seasonal weapons that arrived at the time, as well as the Opulent weapons from the Derelict Leviathan. This means players finally have a (somewhat) easy way to obtain the legendary CALUS Mini-Tool SMG, which has become the gold standard for Solar builds.

In our experience, our first Presage run this season gave us a Dead Man’s Tale with Deepsight, plus a Firefright, a Tears of Contrition, and a Last Foray world drop sniper. The second clear gave us a Beloved and a CALUS Mini-Tool, as well as the Cranial Spike III intrinsic upgrade for Dead Man’s Tale. Our third and final run dropped Cranial Spike IV and a copy of Nezarec’s Whisper. All of the drops were at our level (1810).

Reintroducing a way to obtain the season 17 weapons offers an extra breath of life to those once-elusive guns, since the release of Lightfall effectively vaulted them, barring random stints on Xûr and Banshee-44’s inventories.

And, if the season 17 weapons weren’t enough rewards, you can also experience one of the most acclaimed Destiny 2 missions with its brilliant dialogue (Caiatl’s “I have grown wise from watching monuments topple” is one of our favorite quotes in Destiny).

