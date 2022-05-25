All of the new weapons in Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted

Emperor Calus has returned in his massive Leviathan ship, sporting a new, darker design motif in Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted.

As is the case with any new season in Destiny 2, there’s a ton of things to do, locations to explore, and new weapons to grind for. Season of the Haunted has added 30-plus guns to the loot pool for Guardians to hunt down.

There are several sources to grab the new weapons in Season of the Haunted. New guns can be found on the Derelict Leviathan as well as several of the game’s activities, including the new Dungeon, Trials of Osiris, and the general Legendary loot pool.

Here are all the new weapons (so far) that you can find in Season of the Haunted.

New weapons in Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted

Trespasser (Season Pass Exotic)

Screengrab via Activision

Hollow Denial (Seasonal)

Screengrab via Activision

Bump in the Night (Seasonal)

Screengrab via Activision

Tears of Contrition (Seasonal)

Screengrab via Activision

Nezarec’s Whisper (Seasonal)

Screengrab via Activision

Firefright (Seasonal)

Screengrab via Activision

Without Remorse (Seasonal)

Screengrab via Activision

Burden of Guilt (Trials of Osiris)

Screengrab via Activision

Forgiveness (Trials of Osiris)

Screengrab via Activision

Lunulata 4-B

Screengrab via Activision

Enyo-D

Screengrab via Activision

Strident Whistle

Screengrab via Activision

Riptide

Screengrab via Activision

Staccato-46

Screengrab via Activision

Dead Weight

Screengrab via Activision

Gallu RR3

Screengrab via Activision

Chain of Command (Seasonal Ritual weapon)

Screengrab via Activision

Re-issued ‘sunset’ weapons

D.F.A. (Nightfall)



Screengrab via Activision

Horror’s Least (Nightfall)

Screengrab via Activision

The Wizened Rebuke (Iron Banner)

Screengrab via Activision

The Hero’s Burden (Iron Banner)

Screengrab via Activision

Returning Opulent weapons

Austringer

Screengrab via Activision

CALUS Mini-Tool

Screengrab via Activision

Beloved

Screengrab via Activision

Drang (Baroque)

Screengrab via Activision

New Dungeon weapons

Unforgiven

Screengrab via Activision

New Purpose

Screengrab via Activision

Lingering Dread

Screengrab via Activision

Stormchaser