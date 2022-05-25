All of the new weapons in Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted

Emperor Calus has returned in his massive Leviathan ship, sporting a new, darker design motif in Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted.
As is the case with any new season in Destiny 2, there’s a ton of things to do, locations to explore, and new weapons to grind for. Season of the Haunted has added 30-plus guns to the loot pool for Guardians to hunt down.
There are several sources to grab the new weapons in Season of the Haunted. New guns can be found on the Derelict Leviathan as well as several of the game’s activities, including the new Dungeon, Trials of Osiris, and the general Legendary loot pool.
Here are all the new weapons (so far) that you can find in Season of the Haunted.