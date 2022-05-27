All new weapons in Destiny 2’s Duality dungeon

The first week of Season of the Haunted in Destiny 2 has concluded with the release of the game’s newest dungeon, Duality. The dungeon sees Guardians enter the mindscape of Emperor Calus with the help of Eris Morn, playing out parallel to Season of the Haunted’s wider narrative as you try to unravel the corrupted Cabal’s long-held secrets and regrets.

Luckily for the Guardians who enter, the challenges they face in his mind also come with some pretty sweet new weapons to add to their arsenal. In total, there are four new Legendary weapons, two reprised Legendary weapons, and an Exotic sword that can be acquired from the Duality dungeon. Some parts of the loot pool are more unique than others, but all of it has incredible potential thanks to a healthy level of high-tier perks to choose from on each gun.

The four new Legendary weapons from the dungeon also come with a new Origin Trait called Bitterspite. The trait is fairly simply in its function, increasing the reload speed of the weapon while it is equipped as the Guardian takes damage. The more damage you take, the faster the reload gets. This is perfect in the majority of boss encounters, where a damage phase often involves a Well of Radiance and taking a lot of damage as is. Getting that quick reload speed without requiring a reload speed perk could allow for some real build diversity.

If you’re getting ready to farm the Duality dungeon with a fireteam, here are all the new weapons in Destiny 2‘s newest endgame activity you can expect to find.

New Legendary weapons

Stormchaser (Linear Fusion Rifle)

Screengrab via Bungie

The Stormchaser Linear Fusion Rifle doesn’t initially seem like the most desirable piece of loot on offer in this, dungeon. However, Stormchaser’s value lies in the fact that it is the first Aggressive Frame Linear Fusion Rifle, making it a one-of-a-kind addition to your vault that will stand out against the likes of Reed’s Regret and Threaded Needle. Stormchaser fires in three-round bursts unlike its compatriots, giving it a potentially competitive place in the arena of boss DPS. This weapon will most likely be the greatest beneficiary of the Bitterspite Origin Trait, allowing for more uptime with a rapid reload speed during a boss encounter.

New Purpose (Pulse Rifle)

Screengrab via Bungie

New Purpose is another new addition to the rapidly growing lineup of Stasis weapons in the Kinetic loadout slot. It’s a High-Impact Frame Pulse Rifle, sharing its functionality and RPM with other standout options like The Messenger and Stars in Shadow, which have both seen plenty of use in the Crucible. It may struggle to enjoy the spotlight in such a tough crowd for this reason, but it is currently the only Stasis Pulse Rifle in Destiny 2, giving players all the more reason to hunt this weapon down.

Lingering Dread (Grenade Launcher)

Screengrab via Bungie

Special ammo Grenade Launchers are always a crowd pleaser, and Lingering Dread has a lot of great perk options for players that invest time into farming the Duality dungeon. The classics such as Ambitious Assassin, Vorpal Weapon, and Multikill Clip are all here, making for a great Stasis alternative to the Pardon Our Dust Grenade Launcher that also shares the kinetic slot.

Unforgiven (Submachine Gun)

Screengrab via Bungie

Unforgiven has the unfortunate task of competing with Funnelweb for every Guardian’s new favorite Void Submachine Gun, but it has a few key traits on its side to make it a tempting substitute. It’s an Aggressive Frame compared to the Lightweight Frame of Funnelweb, giving it a slower fire-rate and a more consistent medium range combat experience. It also comes with a few new perks such as Repulsor Brace that specifically synergize with Void 3.0, giving the wielder additional benefits beyond an energy affinity that matches that subclass alone.

Reprised Legendary weapons

Fixed Odds (Machine Gun)

Screengrab via Bungie

The majority of the weapons first introduced in Destiny 2‘s Menagerie activity returned through the seasonal activity, but Fixed Odds is one of two that filter through the Duality dungeon. Machine Guns only recently got significant buffs to their damage against varying tiers of combatants, from minor to major enemies, and the High-Impact Frame category that Fixed Odds is a part of is a deadly Champion-melter in Nightfall Strikes. With a significantly stronger natural Stability stat compared to its fellow Solar High-Impact Frame competitor, Archon’s Thunder, a roll or two might be worth keeping around for Match Game-modified activities.

The Epicurean (Fusion Rifle)

Screengrab via Bungie

Fusion Rifles continue to be the talk of the town ever since universal buffs to the weapon category saw their use rate increase exponentially. The Epicurean was never incredibly popular in its original runtime back in Season of Opulence, but with the recent Fusion Rifle updates, it has a chance to shine in its reprised form. Precision Frame Fusion Rifles such as Main Ingredient have been a go-to choice for many players in the Crucible, but whether or not The Epicurean will enjoy the same love depends on how good its perk pool is.

A new Exotic

Heartshadow (Sword)

Screengrab via Bungie

Exotic Swords are rare compared to Exotics of other weapon types, but they often make a statement with their arrival. Heartshadow looks to be no different, with a kit of traits called Exhumation and Shot in the Dark that play around stealth in a way Destiny rarely does. Heavy attacks made with full sword energy will make the user invisible, and remaining invisible for an extended period of time grants Heartshadow increased damage for a brief duration as well. The weapon’s heavy attack fires exploding Void projectiles, and if a target gets hit by these projectiles while the bonus damage is active, they will also be weakened.