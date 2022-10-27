Before the release of season 19, Bungie gave great news to Deep Stone Crypt fans: all Legendary weapons from the Beyond Light raid would be craftable, giving them a suite of new perks (including enhanced versions) and the Bray Inheritance origin trait.

In a This Week at Bungie blog post, developers finally confirmed the team would take a quality pass on older raid weapons, starting with DSC. This sets a strong precedent for other raid weapons to receive the same treatment, especially with the number of perks Bungie has introduced since the raids without craftable weapons launched.

Though the weapons from the Europa raid were decent on their own (with some extremely good outliers like Succession and Heritage), the overhaul will certainly bring more firepower to those weapons, which could go largely unused due to competition. Trustee, for instance, had little to stand against the world drop Stacatto-46, which boasted Explosive Payload and Incandescent, while the Posterity hand cannon faced off against 140rpm Arc hand cannons.

Both of those weapons received their elemental perk in the new perk pool, with Posterity boasting Voltshot (and possibly rolling it alongside Rampage) and Trustee adding Incandescent (and possibly pairing it with Rapid Hit) to the mix.

The new perks, as well as the prospect of their enhanced versions, are bound to revitalize the DSC weapons and even get more players to run the raid as a whole as they chase their own god rolls for these weapons.

Though we don’t know all the new perks coming with the DSC weapons when the next season begins, here are the ones we know from the TWAB, with guesses about their perk locations based on info from Chris Proctor on the blog post. We will update this list as more information becomes available.

All new perks for Deep Stone Crypt craftable weapons in Destiny 2

All new perks for Heritage in Destiny 2 season 19

Focused Fury (second column)

All new perks for Trustee in Destiny 2 season 19

Rapid Hit (first column)

Incandescent (second column)

All new perks for Posterity in Destiny 2 season 19