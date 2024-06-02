All Destiny 2 raids by release date

For many players, Bungie’s storytelling and gameplay design in Destiny 2 is second to none, and while campaigns, strike activities, and Crucible PvP accentuate these elements, it’s the raids that are the complete package and what keeps players coming back for more.

Destiny 2 raids are the toughest of all activities in the game. Each raid is designed with six players in mind and calls for tight communication, high-level problem-solving, and the utmost level of teamwork. Completing a Destiny 2 raid, especially for the first time, is one of gaming’s best accomplishments.

Here’s every Destiny 2 raid and raid lair in order of their release date. Some of these raids have been “sunset” and are no longer accessible, but most are available to partake in today.

All Destiny 2 raids

Leviathan

The Emperor awaits. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Bungie

Release date: September 2017

Status: Inactive

Back to where it all began. The Leviathan raid launched shortly after Destiny 2 way back in 2017, and what a raid it was. From the intricate puzzles in each main room to the Underbelly’s secrets, the Leviathan raid set the tone early and guaranteed raids would be a cut above normal gameplay.

Eater of Worlds (Raid Lair)

Put down Argos or Nessus will be lost. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Bungie

Release date: December 2017

Status: Inactive

Eater of Worlds was the first of two raid “lairs,” a smaller version of a standard raid and based in the Leviathan. At the ship’s core is the Vex Mind Argos, who threatens to take control of the ship and begin consuming planets and moons in the Sol system. A visually striking activity, for sure, but EoW didn’t live up to the difficulty expectations set by the Leviathan raid.

Spire of Stars (Raid Lair)

More like Spire of Nightmares. Image via Bungie

Release date: May 2018

Status: Inactive

What EoW lacked in difficulty, Spire of Stars made up for it in spades. This was a grueling day-one raid experience with a ridiculously complex set of mechanics required to even damage the great Val Ca’uor, who had hunted down and planned to kill the Emperor—if it weren’t for us intervening first.

Last Wish

Put an end to Riven once and for all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Release date: September 2018

Status: Inactive

With the raid lairs wrapped, we move to what is still one of the most loved raid experiences in Destiny—Last Wish. Tied directly into the story of the Forsaken expansion, each stage of Last Wish tested the fireteam’s teamwork and coordination, from the leapfrogging time trial of Shuro Chi to puzzle solving in the Vault. Defeating Riven (and getting out alive) remains one of the most thrilling activities in Destiny to this day.

Scourge of the Past

Uncover the Fallen’s superweapon. Image via Bungie

Release date: December 2018

Status: Inactive

Scourge of the Past is also a much-loved raid, not for its complexity but for its fun factor and simplicity. The sparrow time trial to defuse the mines and avoid the flaming Servitor is a classic Destiny raid moment. It’s also the first time Destiny 2 players encounter the tanky Insurrection Prime, which was brought back to the game as a Fallen unit—the Brig—a few seasons later.

Crown of Sorrow

Gahlran must be defeated. Image via Bungie

Release date: June 2019

Status: Inactive

Crown of Sorrow wasn’t a raid lair, but it had guardians re-enter the Leviathan once more to take down Gahlran, a Cabal who had been corrupted by Savathun and was growing in power. Similar to Scourge of the Past, CoS wasn’t a massively difficult raid but the final stage required tight communication with the fireteam and supreme teamwork to complete.

Garden of Salvation

Re-enter the Black Garden. Image via Bungie

Release date: October 2019

Status: Playable

Destiny 1 vets will remember the first time they entered the Black Garden to defeat the Sol Divisive, a subdivision of the Vex who were protecting the Black Heart—a failed replica of The Veil (which we learned about in Lightfall). This was the first time we got a look at more characters including a veiled statue we’d later see appear in the dark Pyramid ships.

Deep Stone Crypt

An old enemy returns. Image via Bungie

Release date: November 2020

Status: Playable

Taniks is back (seriously how many times is this?) in the Deep Stone Crypt, easily one of the most cinematic of all raids in Destiny to date. After infiltrating the Bray facility, guardians will need to take down the Fallen threat both in the Exoscience facility and the orbital station above the surface of Europa. From defeating a Fallen Exo to stopping the destruction of the planet, DSC is like a Michael Bay film with plenty of explosions and fun to be had. A must for all Destiny players.

Vault of Glass (Reprised Destiny Raid)

Don’t get lost. Image via Bungie

Release date: May 2021

Status: Playable

2021 saw Bungie reprise classic raids from Destiny 1 beginning with the Vault of Glass. Much of the original charm and mechanics were retained in the sequel’s version of the raid, but with an enhanced loot pool and visuals, it’s become a classic among guardians and a great introduction to casual raiding.

Vow of the Disciple

Rhulk awaits. Image via Bungie

Release date: March 2022

Status: Playable

One of Destiny‘s best raids, Vow of the Disciple sees guardians take on their most powerful foe yet. Rhulk, First Disciple of The Witness, has taken refuge inside a Pyramid ship on the outskirts of Savathun’s Throne World. Rhulk is one of the only raid bosses where guardians need to fight hand-to-hand and its epic conclusion can only be described as perfect.

King’s Fall (Reprised Destiny Raid)

Defeat the Taken King. Image via Bungie

Release date: September 2022

Status: Playable

The second reprised Destiny 1 raid is King’s Fall, where guardians must infiltrate the Dreadnaught outside Saturn and defeat the Taken King once and for all. Its conclusion sees the guardian fireteam take on Oryx directly: A gigantic Hive god hellbent on destroying everything in its way.

Root of Nightmares

Nezarec awaits. Image via Bungie

Release date: March 2023

Status: Playable

With Rhulk dead and Calus gone, it’s time guardians hunt another Disciple of The Witness: Nezarec. For this, teams will need to infiltrate Nezarec’s Pyramid in Earth’s orbit. The architecture combines the life of the Traveler with the brutal grey walls of the Pyramid and the Darkness, and the battle against the Final God of Pain will test fireteams to their maximum.

Crota’s End (Reprised Destiny Raid)

Into the Hellmouth. Image via Bungie

Release date: October 2019

Status: Playable

The third reprised Destiny 1 raid is Crota’s End, with fireteams once again returning to the depths below the surface of the Moon to defeat the son of Oryx. Like the other reprised raids, Crota’s End is almost a perfect replication of its original, but don’t let that fool you—it’s far from a cakewalk.

The Final Shape Raid (Name TBA)

Little is known of The Final Shape raid yet. Image via Bungie

Release date: June 2024

Status: Upcoming

Little is known yet of The Final Shape‘s addition to this illustrious list, with the raid launching shortly after the expansion goes live in June. From directly battling the Witness to involving elements of conflict between the Gardner and the Winnower, many have speculated as to what will be asked of guardians in the Pale Heart of the Traveler. We’ll be sure to update our list here once the raid is beaten on June 7!

