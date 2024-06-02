Rhulk, the First Disciple of The Witness, hovers above his throne in the Vow of the Disciple raid in Destiny 2.
All Destiny 2 raids by release date

The best activities in all of Destiny 2.
Nicholas Taifalos
Published: Jun 2, 2024 12:32 am

For many players, Bungie’s storytelling and gameplay design in Destiny 2 is second to none, and while campaigns, strike activities, and Crucible PvP accentuate these elements, it’s the raids that are the complete package and what keeps players coming back for more.

Destiny 2 raids are the toughest of all activities in the game. Each raid is designed with six players in mind and calls for tight communication, high-level problem-solving, and the utmost level of teamwork. Completing a Destiny 2 raid, especially for the first time, is one of gaming’s best accomplishments.

Here’s every Destiny 2 raid and raid lair in order of their release date. Some of these raids have been “sunset” and are no longer accessible, but most are available to partake in today.

All Destiny 2 raids

Leviathan

The Leviathan raid teaser background with gold trim and a purple gem in Destiny 2.
The Emperor awaits. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Bungie
  • Release date: September 2017
  • Status: Inactive

Back to where it all began. The Leviathan raid launched shortly after Destiny 2 way back in 2017, and what a raid it was. From the intricate puzzles in each main room to the Underbelly’s secrets, the Leviathan raid set the tone early and guaranteed raids would be a cut above normal gameplay.

Eater of Worlds (Raid Lair)

A fireteam of guardians enter an aquifer beneath the Eater of Worlds raid lair in Destiny 2.
Put down Argos or Nessus will be lost. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Bungie
  • Release date: December 2017
  • Status: Inactive

Eater of Worlds was the first of two raid “lairs,” a smaller version of a standard raid and based in the Leviathan. At the ship’s core is the Vex Mind Argos, who threatens to take control of the ship and begin consuming planets and moons in the Sol system. A visually striking activity, for sure, but EoW didn’t live up to the difficulty expectations set by the Leviathan raid.

Spire of Stars (Raid Lair)

The Spire of Stars above the Leviathan in Destiny 2.
More like Spire of Nightmares. Image via Bungie
  • Release date: May 2018
  • Status: Inactive

What EoW lacked in difficulty, Spire of Stars made up for it in spades. This was a grueling day-one raid experience with a ridiculously complex set of mechanics required to even damage the great Val Ca’uor, who had hunted down and planned to kill the Emperor—if it weren’t for us intervening first.

Last Wish

The upper section of the Shuro Chi fight in Destiny 2's Last Wish raid, with its signature Awoken structure.
Put an end to Riven once and for all. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Release date: September 2018
  • Status: Inactive

With the raid lairs wrapped, we move to what is still one of the most loved raid experiences in Destiny—Last Wish. Tied directly into the story of the Forsaken expansion, each stage of Last Wish tested the fireteam’s teamwork and coordination, from the leapfrogging time trial of Shuro Chi to puzzle solving in the Vault. Defeating Riven (and getting out alive) remains one of the most thrilling activities in Destiny to this day.

Scourge of the Past

A section of the Last City in Destiny 2.
Uncover the Fallen’s superweapon. Image via Bungie
  • Release date: December 2018
  • Status: Inactive

Scourge of the Past is also a much-loved raid, not for its complexity but for its fun factor and simplicity. The sparrow time trial to defuse the mines and avoid the flaming Servitor is a classic Destiny raid moment. It’s also the first time Destiny 2 players encounter the tanky Insurrection Prime, which was brought back to the game as a Fallen unit—the Brig—a few seasons later.

Crown of Sorrow

Two statues flank a bridge to the entrance of the Crown of Sorrow raid in Destiny 2.
Gahlran must be defeated. Image via Bungie
  • Release date: June 2019
  • Status: Inactive

Crown of Sorrow wasn’t a raid lair, but it had guardians re-enter the Leviathan once more to take down Gahlran, a Cabal who had been corrupted by Savathun and was growing in power. Similar to Scourge of the Past, CoS wasn’t a massively difficult raid but the final stage required tight communication with the fireteam and supreme teamwork to complete.

Garden of Salvation

The Black Garden in Destiny 2.
Re-enter the Black Garden. Image via Bungie
  • Release date: October 2019
  • Status: Playable

Destiny 1 vets will remember the first time they entered the Black Garden to defeat the Sol Divisive, a subdivision of the Vex who were protecting the Black Heart—a failed replica of The Veil (which we learned about in Lightfall). This was the first time we got a look at more characters including a veiled statue we’d later see appear in the dark Pyramid ships.

Deep Stone Crypt

A statue of Darkness sits surrounded by the Deep Stone Crypt facility in Destiny 2.
An old enemy returns. Image via Bungie
  • Release date: November 2020
  • Status: Playable

Taniks is back (seriously how many times is this?) in the Deep Stone Crypt, easily one of the most cinematic of all raids in Destiny to date. After infiltrating the Bray facility, guardians will need to take down the Fallen threat both in the Exoscience facility and the orbital station above the surface of Europa. From defeating a Fallen Exo to stopping the destruction of the planet, DSC is like a Michael Bay film with plenty of explosions and fun to be had. A must for all Destiny players.

Vault of Glass (Reprised Destiny Raid)

The final boss room of the Vault of Glass in Destiny 2.
Don’t get lost. Image via Bungie
  • Release date: May 2021
  • Status: Playable

2021 saw Bungie reprise classic raids from Destiny 1 beginning with the Vault of Glass. Much of the original charm and mechanics were retained in the sequel’s version of the raid, but with an enhanced loot pool and visuals, it’s become a classic among guardians and a great introduction to casual raiding.

Vow of the Disciple

A fireteam of guardians prepare to breach Rhulk's lair in Destiny 2.
Rhulk awaits. Image via Bungie
  • Release date: March 2022
  • Status: Playable

One of Destiny‘s best raids, Vow of the Disciple sees guardians take on their most powerful foe yet. Rhulk, First Disciple of The Witness, has taken refuge inside a Pyramid ship on the outskirts of Savathun’s Throne World. Rhulk is one of the only raid bosses where guardians need to fight hand-to-hand and its epic conclusion can only be described as perfect.

King’s Fall (Reprised Destiny Raid)

Taken King Oryx looms over a fireteam of guardians in Destiny 2.
Defeat the Taken King. Image via Bungie
  • Release date: September 2022
  • Status: Playable

The second reprised Destiny 1 raid is King’s Fall, where guardians must infiltrate the Dreadnaught outside Saturn and defeat the Taken King once and for all. Its conclusion sees the guardian fireteam take on Oryx directly: A gigantic Hive god hellbent on destroying everything in its way.

Root of Nightmares

The Root of Nightmares main raid room in Destiny 2.
Nezarec awaits. Image via Bungie
  • Release date: March 2023
  • Status: Playable

With Rhulk dead and Calus gone, it’s time guardians hunt another Disciple of The Witness: Nezarec. For this, teams will need to infiltrate Nezarec’s Pyramid in Earth’s orbit. The architecture combines the life of the Traveler with the brutal grey walls of the Pyramid and the Darkness, and the battle against the Final God of Pain will test fireteams to their maximum.

Crota’s End (Reprised Destiny Raid)

Six guardians prepare to descend into the Hellmouth to take on Crota on the Moon in Destiny 2.
Into the Hellmouth. Image via Bungie
  • Release date: October 2019
  • Status: Playable

The third reprised Destiny 1 raid is Crota’s End, with fireteams once again returning to the depths below the surface of the Moon to defeat the son of Oryx. Like the other reprised raids, Crota’s End is almost a perfect replication of its original, but don’t let that fool you—it’s far from a cakewalk.

The Final Shape Raid (Name TBA)

The room where players unlock Prismatic in Destiny 2's The Final Shape
Little is known of The Final Shape raid yet. Image via Bungie
  • Release date: June 2024
  • Status: Upcoming

Little is known yet of The Final Shape‘s addition to this illustrious list, with the raid launching shortly after the expansion goes live in June. From directly battling the Witness to involving elements of conflict between the Gardner and the Winnower, many have speculated as to what will be asked of guardians in the Pale Heart of the Traveler. We’ll be sure to update our list here once the raid is beaten on June 7!

