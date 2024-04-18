The Final Shape‘s raid will likely be the last one in Destiny 2‘s current state, and it’s bound to be memorable. There isn’t much information about the raid itself yet, though the developers will certainly share more about it as its release date approaches.

Though details on the activity are generally scarce, Bungie recently confirmed one of its most important elements: the raid’s release date. Most of the rest is still up in the air, including the duration of its contest mode, though diehard guardians who want to raid on day one can already set aside some time for it the weekend after Destiny 2: The Final Shape is released in June.

Here’s what’s official so far about the raid’s release date, time, and schedule, including some speculation on the possible durations of contest mode.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape raid release date and time

The Final Shape’s raid will launch on June 7, Bungie confirmed in a weekly blog post. This is the Friday after the expansion is released on Tuesday, June 4. Naturally, the race to the world’s first completion of the (yet-unnamed) raid kicks off on Friday, June 7 as well.

The short window between the expansion launch and the raid’s release date means players will have less time to get acquainted with the new Prismatic subclass and all it brings to buildcrafting. Additionally, some Fragments might also be locked behind the world’s first raid completion.

Locking parts of a new subclass happened more recently with Strand when Lightfall was released. Some must-have fragments (such as Thread of Generation) were locked until a squad completed the Root of Nightmares raid, though Bungie backtracked on the idea after fan backlash. The developer has not yet addressed the minutiae of those details for The Final Shape’s new subclass, though.

When does contest mode end in The Final Shape raid?

There’s no official confirmation on when contest mode will end for The Final Shape’s raid yet. Based on previous experiences, though, we can assume the extra-difficult mode will be available for 48 hours and will likely end at reset on Sunday, June 9. The same principle applied to Root of Nightmares and Crota’s End throughout 2023, making it somewhat likely to apply this time around too.

The Final Shape’s raid might be released with a 24-hour contest mode, though. King’s Fall also had just a day of challenge mode, and Vow of the Disciple was slated to have a 24-hour window until Bungie extended it due to technical issues.

It’s ultimately impossible to know the duration of contest mode for The Final Shape’s raid until Bungie announces it, though, due to the unusually short window between the expansion and the raid and how Bungie has approached it differently over the years.

