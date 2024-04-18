Destiny 2: The Final Shape’s raid launch date is sooner than players might think

Bungie has confirmed the launch date for the new raid coming in Destiny 2: The Final Shape, and it doesn’t give Guardians much time to prepare for a colossal showdown.

Recommended Videos

While The Final Shape will launch on June 4, the currently unnamed raid will begin just three days later on Friday, June 7 at 12pm CT, Bungie announced today. This will give players only a couple of days to optimize their builds and strategies before taking part in the highly anticipated raid.

Grab the raid team, it’s time. Image via Bungie

Not much is known about the raid thus far, other than a short teaser description on Bungie’s website that says “Calling all Guardians, the time has come to confront the Witness.” And if this truly is the big one where we take on The Witness, hopes for this raid will be at an all-time high.

The Witness has been the main force of evil behind the scenes of almost everything in the Destiny franchise thus far, with its first real tease beginning at the very end of Destiny 2’s vanilla campaign when the Traveler’s reawakening also sent a signal into space that reached The Witness’ fleet of pyramid ships.

That means, in the minds of most Guardians, this raid will need to be bigger and better than everything that came before it. The Witness will need to surpass all final bosses like Oryx, Riven, Rhulk, Nezarec, and everything that’s come before it.

The world’s first raid race will also begin at the same time the raid drops on June 7. That’s always cause for excitement as top players and teams stream their perspectives as they hope to earn a championship belt and win the race to become the first fireteam to finish it off.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape launches in just over a month on June 4.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more