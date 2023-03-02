Bungie will unlock all Strand Fragments in Destiny 2 Lightfall earlier than originally planned

Surprise, Guardians: Destiny 2 Lightfall’s newest subclass’ Fragments are all being unlocked ahead of schedule, Bungie announced today.

The full selection of Fragments for the Strand subclass was originally supposed to be rolled out, with some going live on March 7 and others unlocking after the world’s first completion of the new raid on March 10.

Screengrab via Bungie

Now, though, the developer said it will instead enable them all for players to unlock with Strand Meditations “later today.”

“As more players complete the Lightfall campaign and get their hands on Strand, we’ve heard the initial and constructive feedback,” Bungie said. “As with any new subclass in Destiny 2, we want to make sure Strand feels great in players’ hands once they’ve realized its full power, and that evolution doesn’t stop at day one.

“While these additional Fragments will be class-specific to unlock and you’ll need Strand meditations to acquire them, this should be a great way for everyone to experience more of what Strand has to offer before we head into next week’s raid.”

As for the raid, Bungie said it will be “keeping an eye on Strand’s performance as more players unlock it fully and wield it in the wild” to “ensure Strand is balanced against the rest of our subclasses so everyone has a solid raid experience.”

The Root of Nightmares raid opens up to all Lightfall players on March 10.