Contest Mode for Destiny 2’s new Lightfall raid will be longer than ever before

A change to the always-controversial Contest Mode has been made ahead of the launch of the new raid coming in Destiny 2: Lightfall next month.

The enhanced difficulty variant of the expansion’s raid will now last for 48 hours instead of 24, as has been the case for previous new raids. This will allow more teams more time to finish the raid and earn the exclusive Contest Mode emblem, which can only be acquired by finishing every raid encounter while the mode is active.

We are extending contest mode an additional day to allow teams pursuing the emblem more chances to take breaks, as well as allow anyone who has commitments on Friday to still have time to participate. More details will be available in a future TWAB. — Destiny 2 Team (@Destiny2Team) February 3, 2023

“We are extending contest mode an additional day to allow teams pursuing the emblem more chances to take breaks, as well as allow anyone who has commitments on Friday to still have time to participate,” Bungie said, also confirming that more details about the change will be coming in a future This Week at Bungie blog post.

The reaction to the news has been mostly positive, with some outliers bemoaning the fact that Contest Mode is supposed to be challenging and thus should stay as a 24-hour achievement. Bungie clearly disagrees.

Contest Mode will kick off at raid launch and now end at 12pm CT on Sunday, March 12, instead of the same time on Saturday, March 11, as previously assumed. This news gives players ample time to figure out their plans ahead of raid weekend.

Destiny 2: Lightfall launches later this month for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on Feb. 28. The new raid will begin the following Friday, March 10.