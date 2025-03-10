Death Stranding 2 finally gets a release date—and it’s sooner than you think

It's been nearly six years since the first game came out.

After a long, long time, fans of Hideo Kojima and his dark and weird Death Stranding series finally have something to work with. Death Stranding 2: On The Beach is set to launch on June 26 this year, and we also got an awesome new trailer to boot.

During the March 9 SXSW panel, Hideo Kojima and his crew unveiled new footage for Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, with some 10 cinematic minutes exploring the game’s dark and brutal world. We saw many old faces from the original game alongside some new ones, and, what’s most important, finally learned the game’s release date—June 26, almost six years after the first.

The footage, combining cinematics and gameplay snippets, looked incredible, the latter appearing a tad more action-packed than what the first game had, though still familiar.

Lea Seydoux, Norman Reedus, and others return to DS2 for one last dance with the dead. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Kojima also announced a collector’s edition of Death Stranding 2, featuring a massive Magellan Man statue, various game-specific items like the Machine Gun, other collectibles, and two days advanced access (albeit no disc, which is a true shame).

The story of Death Stranding 2 is set to take place after the first one, following Sam Porter Bridges as he treks across a decaying land, meeting people and creatures stranger still. The first game was one of the most surreal experiences ever conceived, and given what we saw during the panel and before, the sequel is set to take the weirdness up a notch, if that’s even possible.

Unfortunately, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach is still only coming to the PlayStation 5, being a Sony-backed project and all, though the first game did eventually make its way to the PC, and the second is likely to follow suit sometime after the initial June 26 launch.

