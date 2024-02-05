Will Death Stranding 2: On the Beach be released on PC?

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is the long-awaited Death Stranding sequel from legendary developer Hideo Kojima. It’s being developed by Kojima Productions and published by Sony Computer Entertainment, and with so many eager to play it, fans want to know if it will be released on PC. Here’s what we know.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach: Will it be released on PC?

Hopefully, it will be on PC one day. Screenshot by Dot Esports via PlayStation YouTube

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will not launch on PC and will be released exclusively on PlayStation 5 when it arrives in 2025, as revealed by Sony during the company’s latest State of Play broadcast on Jan. 31.

As Death Stranding 2 is being published by Sony, it’s no great surprise this title will be a PS5 exclusive. However, it may eventually launch on PC, similar to how Death Stranding launched on PC a year after the end of its PS4-exclusive window.

Will Death Stranding 2 launch on Xbox?

If you don’t like puppets, this game may not be for you. Image via Kojima Productions

Because Death Stranding Two is being published by PlayStation and is a PlayStation-exclusive game, it’s unlikely we’ll see it launch on Xbox. While it’s unfortunate for Xbox players, it is common for publishers like Sony to publish games that can only be played on its consoles.

What is Death Stranding 2 about?

Death Stranding Two is the sequel to Death Stranding. It will continue to follow the main protagonist, Sam, and his companions as they begin a new journey to save humanity from extinction while trying to overcome dangerous obstacles and even deadlier and otherworldly foes. In the title’s first real trailer, you can see various environments, technology, weapons, and vehicles that will be accessible to you and even the series’ antagonist, who we see in the same video resembles a guitar-wielding, machine-like Joker.

We don’t have an official date yet, but we do know Death Stranding 2 will be one of the biggest and most highly anticipated releases for 2025, even if it’s only on PS5.