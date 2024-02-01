All Death Stranding 2: On the Beach voice actors and cast

Much like the first game, the cast of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is filled with big-name celebrities and other famous faces who aren’t commonly associated with video games.

So, ahead of Death Stranding 2’s 2025 launch, we’ve compiled every actor confirmed for the sequel, along with who they’re playing and their role in the story. We’ll also be sure to periodically update the list if Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions reveal more members of the main cast.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach cast list

Sam Porter Bridges—Norman Reedus

Ready for another cross country trip, Sam? Screenshot by Dot Esports via PlayStation YouTube

Unsurprisingly, Norman Reedus reprises his role as protagonist Sam Porter Bridges so he can embark on another hike across a post-apocalyptic world. Although Reedus previously lent his voice to a couple of The Walking Dead games, in which he played series regular Daryl Dixon, Death Stranding is easily his biggest and best-known video game role (he luckily missed out on The Walking Dead: Destinies). Given some time has passed since the last game, it’ll be interesting to see how Sam has changed since he took off to raise baby Lou.

Fragile—Léa Seydoux

Always nice to see a friendly face. Screenshot by Dot Esports via PlayStation YouTube

Another familiar face is French actress Léa Seydoux as Fragile, one of Sam’s allies from the last game. Given her prominence in the trailers so far, it looks like she’ll have a larger role this around, having tracked down and enlisted Sam for a new mission. At the end of the last game, Fragile re-established the Fragile Express delivery company, though she now seems to be employed at a new company called Drawbridge according to the January 2024 State of Play trailer.

???—Elle Fanning

Who are you supposed to be? Screenshot by Dot Esports via PlayStation YouTube

American actress Elle Fanning makes her video game debut with Death Stranding 2, having primarily appeared in movies and TV shows, including comedy-drama The Great where she played the lead role. The show earned her three Golden Globe nominations for Best Actress during its three-season run, but she never won. Despite being one of the first actors teased for the game, no information has been shared about her character at the time of writing, with Fanning only making a very brief appearance in the State of Play trailer.

???—Shioli Kutsuna

A HIDEO KOJIMA GAME x SHIOLI KUTSUNA. pic.twitter.com/RioRXZkuEK — 小島秀夫 (@Kojima_Hideo) November 2, 2022

An Australian and Japanese actress, Shioli Kutsuna has mostly starred in Japanese shows and movies, though Marvel fans will recognize her as Yukio, a minor character from Deadpool 2. She was also part of the main cast in Apple TV+ sci-fi show Invasion. Death Stranding 2 is her first video game role, but she did voice the character Lunafreya in the Japanese version of Final Fantasy 15‘s tie-in movie Kingsglaive. At the time of writing, her role in Death Stranding 2 hasn’t been revealed.

Higgs Monaghan—Troy Baker

He looks even more evil than last time. Screenshot by Dot Esports via PlayStation YouTube

A terrorist and figurehead of the Homo Demens separatist organization, Higgs was one of the main antagonists of the first game and, despite his defeat, he has returned to menace Sam once more. Not only does he sport a new design, he also now wields a guitar as a weapon, though his goal of bringing about another extinction event likely remains unchanged. Appropriately, Troy Baker is playing the character once again. Unlike his fellow cast members, Baker has a lot of experience appearing in video games, having portrayed heroes and villains alike. Some of his most famous roles include Joel Miller from The Last of Us and Bruce Banner in the 2020 Avengers game. He’ll also appear as Indiana Jones in the upcoming Bethesda game The Great Circle.

???—George Miller/Marty Rhone

Presumably this guy is a new ally of Sam’s. Screenshot by Dot Esports via PlayStation YouTube

One of the new characters in Death Stranding 2, who has been shown working alongside Fragile, will be portrayed by two people. His facial model was provided by George Miller, the acclaimed Australian filmmaker responsible for the Mad Max movies, while the actual performance will be done by Marty Rhone. Although there’s no hard confirmation, it’s presumably the same Marty Rhone who’s best known as a pop singer. He does have acting credentials, though, having appeared in several stage productions in Australia.

???—Faith Akin/Jonathan Roumie

Sure, a talking puppet, why not? Image via Kojima Productions

For the sequel, Sam is now accompanied by a talking puppet portrayed by Faith Akin and Jonathan Roumie. Akin is a Turkish-German film director who has won several awards, including the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film with his 2017 drama In the Fade. Much like with George Miller, Akin only lent his face to DS2, with the character’s performance handled by Roumie. He mostly works in films and television, with perhaps his most famous role being Jesus Christ in the TV series The Chosen. He’s voiced plenty of video game characters too, including Jack Cabot in Fallout 4, Russell in Days Gone, and even a handful of enemies in the first Death Stranding.