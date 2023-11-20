‘Evil cash grab’: The Walking Dead is rivaling Kong for worst cutscene of the year

2023’s worst cutscene of the year might have just graced the gaming landscape with over a month left to snatch the title from Skull Island: Rise of Kong, and it’s almost as if it was meant to happen.

The Walking Dead: Destinies allows players to experience the events of the 11-season-spanning show with the twist of manipulating who lives and who dies. While experiencing the devastating and plot-changing death of Lori Grimes, the developers of Flux Games used a total of six frames in 12 seconds.

It seems the developers have taken the saying “less is more” to an all-new level, as players claim each cutscene follows the same style. This led to players calling TWD: Destinies an “evil cash grab” on social media this week.

The cutscene in question showcases the sheer anguish in Rick’s eyes as he learns of his beloved wife’s fate. However, the raw emotion failed to sway players as they ridiculed the developers all over social media.

Players called each cutscene a “shitty slideshow” and compared it to other noteworthy bombs in 2023 like the infamous The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and Rise of Kong. Unfortunately for the Walking Dead fans, like the two flops, this title will stick to the franchise like a bad smell, according to the community.

Social media’s bombardment of negativity was also aimed at TWD: Destinies’ voice acting. Players claimed they had witnessed the worst voice acting they’d ever heard, despite some characters being voiced by their TV show counterparts.

The voices of Lori Grimes, Beth Greene, and T-dog were all voiced by their original actors, with Carl Grimes’ Chandler Riggs returning to voice miscellaneous characters here and there. However, this wasn’t enough to save TWD: Destinies.

Previously, players claimed Skull Island: Rise of Kong sported the worst cutscene this year, but it seems it has a new rival. Unless Flux Games can fix each cutscene, it might just take the cake.