When does Death Stranding 2: On the Beach release?

Not anytime soon, that's for sure.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Feb 1, 2024 08:21 am
Sam from Death Stranding holding a baby
More questions than answers. Screenshot by Sony via YouTube

During the PlayStation State of Play event on Jan. 31, we got to see the second trailer for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. If you’re a fan of the first game or want to jump into the sequel, here’s everything we know about the game’s release date.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach—When will it release?

Screenshot of Death Stranding 2's teaser trailer from The Game Awards 2022 showing two characters looking at a massive submarine emerging from black water.
DS2’s first trailer was a sight to behold. Screenshot via Kojima Productions YouTube

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach should launch sometime in 2025. We say “should” because it’s possible the game will be delayed. By our estimates, we think Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will come out sometime around November 2025, which is roughly the same time of year the first game released.

Will Death Stranding 2: On the Beach be a PlayStation 5 exclusive?

While it hasn’t been confirmed, it’s very likely Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will be a PlayStation 5 console exclusive. Even though Death Stranding eventually launched on PC and PC Game Pass, the game never came out on any Xbox or Nintendo consoles.

It’s also likely the PC version of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will release sometime after the PlayStation 5 version, which was the case with the original Death Stranding

Will Death Stranding 2: On the Beach be released on PlayStation 4?

It’s very unlikely Death Stranding 2 will launch for PS4. While Death Stranding ran beautifully even on the base PlayStation 4, the Director’s Cut version utilized much of the PlayStation 5’s capabilities to enhance its gameplay and graphics. Death Stranding Director’s Cut also released for PC. Because of this, we feel like the sequel will not be getting a last-generation port.

Do I need to play Death Stranding before playing Death Stranding 2: On the Beach?

Norman Reedus' character holding a baby in Death Stranding.
The first Death Stranding game may not be for everyone, but it’s certainly unique. Image via Kojima Productions

Yes, you probably should. Based on the trailer we saw during the State of Play, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach seems to be heavily based on the events that took place in Death Stranding, so it will be beneficial to know what happened. If you don’t have time to play the first game, we recommend you at least read the story synopsis or watch a few cutscenes on YouTube to get a basic idea.

Something to note from the latest trailer is that Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will be a lot less focused on delivering packages, so if that’s something that you didn’t like about the first game, maybe you’ll like the sequel a bit more.

Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.