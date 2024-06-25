Forgot password
Image via Behaviour Interactive
Category:
Dead by Daylight

Who is the next survivor in Dead by Daylight?

And the next victim is...
Christian Harrison
  and 
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Jun 25, 2024 09:02 am

Dead by Daylight treats its player base with its ever-expanding roster of characters since its 2016 launch. While the game’s original Survivors and Killers have their places in the lore, collaborations with established franchises often generate the most excitement among DBD fans.

Such crossovers bring beloved characters from various media into the world of Dead by Daylight, allowing players to either flee from or hunt down icons from their favorite horror films, TV shows, and games. This has kept the game fresh and drew in new players with each major update. Due to DBD’s impressive track record of collaborations, the next Survivor in the game is always a hot topic in the community, and leaks rule the rumor mills until developers release official statements.

Who will be the next Survivor in Dead by Daylight?

Lara Croft in Dead by Daylight.
She might not exactly be a horror character, but Lara Croft has the skills to survive. Image via Leaks by Daylight

According to recent leaks, Lara Croft from the Tomb Raider franchise is rumored to be coming to Dead by Daylight as a Survivor. While this remains unconfirmed by developer Behaviour Interactive, even the idea has many fans excited about the possibilities.

Lara Croft would undoubtedly be an exciting addition to the game. Her survival skills and resourcefulness could translate well into Dead by Daylight’s gameplay mechanics, potentially offering a unique set of perks that reflect her archaeological background.

If the Tomb Raider collaboration proves to be true, it raises the question of whether a corresponding killer from the franchise might also join the fray. The Tomb Raider series, while not primarily horror-focused, has featured its share of antagonists that could potentially fit the bill.

My vote would go to characters like Jacqueline Natla or Mathias, as I think they could adapt to the killer role in DBD, especially with some creative adaptation from Behaviour Interactive.

Author
Christian Harrison
Christian is a freelance writer of five years who's been with Dot Esports for over 15 months covering Fortnite, general gaming, and news. Some of his favorite games include Yakuza 0, The Witcher III, Kingdom Hearts 2, and Inscryption.
Author
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.
