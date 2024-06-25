Who is the next survivor in Dead by Daylight?

Dead by Daylight treats its player base with its ever-expanding roster of characters since its 2016 launch. While the game’s original Survivors and Killers have their places in the lore, collaborations with established franchises often generate the most excitement among DBD fans.

Such crossovers bring beloved characters from various media into the world of Dead by Daylight, allowing players to either flee from or hunt down icons from their favorite horror films, TV shows, and games. This has kept the game fresh and drew in new players with each major update. Due to DBD’s impressive track record of collaborations, the next Survivor in the game is always a hot topic in the community, and leaks rule the rumor mills until developers release official statements.

Who will be the next Survivor in Dead by Daylight?

She might not exactly be a horror character, but Lara Croft has the skills to survive. Image via Leaks by Daylight

According to recent leaks, Lara Croft from the Tomb Raider franchise is rumored to be coming to Dead by Daylight as a Survivor. While this remains unconfirmed by developer Behaviour Interactive, even the idea has many fans excited about the possibilities.

Lara Croft would undoubtedly be an exciting addition to the game. Her survival skills and resourcefulness could translate well into Dead by Daylight’s gameplay mechanics, potentially offering a unique set of perks that reflect her archaeological background.

If the Tomb Raider collaboration proves to be true, it raises the question of whether a corresponding killer from the franchise might also join the fray. The Tomb Raider series, while not primarily horror-focused, has featured its share of antagonists that could potentially fit the bill.

My vote would go to characters like Jacqueline Natla or Mathias, as I think they could adapt to the killer role in DBD, especially with some creative adaptation from Behaviour Interactive.

