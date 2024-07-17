Image Credit: Bethesda
A character from dead by daylight
Image via Behaviour Interactive
Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight 2v8 mode: All maps, Killers, and changes in DBD’s limited-time mode

Here's what's in store in DBD's 2v8 mode.
Vic Hood
Vic Hood
|

Published: Jul 17, 2024 06:18 am

Dead by Daylight is about to get a lot more chaotic, as there’s a limited-time 2v8 mode on the way.

DBD‘s new 2v8 mode shakes up the game massively, pitting two Killers against eight Survivors, and modifying many other aspects of gameplay. We’ve outlined everything you need to know about how DBD’s 2v8 mode works, including all the biggest changes.

DBD 2v8 mode, explained

DBD 2v8 content screen
2v8 shakes up the game. Image via Behaviour Interactive

Killers

2v8 mode features two Killers rather than just one, but the Killers you can choose from are limited. Developer Behaviour Interactive has said more Killers will be available in future iterations of the mode, but for now, you can only choose from the five original Killers.

Rather than having Perks, Killers have Killer Skills that draw upon existing add-ons. Some of these skills are Team powers that allow Killers to buff their teammate. Here is every available Killer in 2v8 mode and their available Killer Skills.

KillerSkill 1Skill 2Skill 3Skill 4
The TrapperFaster trap settingSet traps to give teammate a speed boostMore trapsN/A
The WraithMake nearby teammate undetectableUncloak and cloak fasterMove faster while cloakedN/A
The HuntressHatchet hits reveal Survivor aurasFaster movement without hatchetsMore HatchetsFaster reloading
The HillbillyReduced collision cooldownsExpose Survivors while chainsaw sprintingMore chainsaw controlChainsaw no longer instantly downs
The NurseExtended lungeAdditional Blink while near teammateBigger chain Blink windowReduced fatigue

The good news for Killer mains is that you can now team up with a friend to play Killers together—friends who slay together stay together, after all.

Survivors

While all Survivors are available in DBD’s 2v8 game mode, they don’t have their usual Perks. Instead, Survivors have Classes that let them embody a specific role within the team. Survivor Classes are visible in the lobby and throughout the match, so you know what to expect from each player—and can keep an eye on that Nia that isn’t pulling her weight.

Here are all the Survivor Classes in DBD’s 2v8 mode and what their abilities are.

Survivor ClassAbility 1Ability 2Ability 3
MedicGrants nearby Survivors a heal boostSee auras of injured SurvivorsFaster healing speed
GuideReveal your aura and the Generator’s aura to your team when repairingSee Generator aurasGreat Skill Check progress boost
ScoutReveal Killer aura when they break a pallet, wall, or damage a GeneratorReveal Killer’s aura when Killer is in your line of sightMake no sound when injured
EscapistShared sprint burstReveal the auras of windows, breakables, and palletsRun faster when injured

Any Survivor can be any Class, meaning you could end up with a team of eight Medics—so some degree of coordination will likely be important.

You can team up with seven friends in the lobby to play Survivor (if you have seven friends), which would make co-ordination much easier.

Hooks are gone

DBD’s 2v8 mode doesn’t have hooks. Instead, Killers cage Survivors (like Pyramid Head does), and after three cages, Survivors are sacrificed. After two cage states Survivors can heal themselves, but Survivors who haven’t been caged yet have their aura revealed to the Killers every time a Generator pops.

In addition, when a Survivor is uncaged, the Killer doesn’t get a loud-noise notification, meaning they have a better chance of slipping away unnoticed and reset.

Escaping is harder than ever

If you’re one of the three remaining Survivors left alive in this game mode, you need to find hatch. When the game reaches this point, three hatches spawn, but only one Survivor can escape—so it’s time to throw your friend under the bus.

More generators to repair

A usual DBD match requires Survivors to repair five out of seven available Generators, but in 2v8 mode, Survivors must complete eight of 13 available Generators.

Bigger maps, but limited map pool

2v8 mode features just five maps in its pool, but these are larger versions of existing maps in order to accommodate the increased number of players.

Here are the maps available in 2v8 mode:

  • Red Forest – Mother’s Dwelling
  • Autohaven Wreckers – Azarov’s Resting Place
  • Coldwind Farm – The Thompson House
  • Crotus Penn Asylum – Disturbed Ward
  • MacMillan Estate – Suffocation Pit

More chests

There are 20 chests in DBD’s 2v8 mode, which is perfect timing for those who have recently purchased Lara Croft.

Not permanent right now

A lot of players (including myself) have wondered (and hoped) that 2v8 mode will become a permanent addition to DBD, but Behaviour said it “can’t definitely answer that right now.” This is a “first iteration” of the mode, and the developer will continue to refine it. When the studio is happy with the mode, then it’ll have that discussion.

