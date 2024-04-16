How to get Steel Rope in Dave the Diver

Dave the Diver has a staggering amount of resources and collectibles to gather in your adventures beneath the depth, and Steel Rope is extremely useful—but how do you get your hands on it? We have the answer.

Recommended Videos

Steel Rope in Dave the Diver is used to enhance the Net Gun to its maximum level so it can catch larger fish like sharks, tuna, stingrays, and squid.

Getting hold of Steel Rope takes a bit of time, however, as it requires access to a particular piece of content, but you can find everything you need to know below.

Where to get Steel Rope in Dave the Diver

The only spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Steel Rope is purchased from Duwa’s Workshop in the undersea village, on the right-hand side of the lower section, just after crossing over the river.

Each piece of Steel Rope costs 300 Bei to purchase. You can earn additional Bei by completing requests posted on the notice board, located just by the mirror used to teleport into the village, or by selling materials to Duwa.

To access Duwa’s Workshop, you need to unlock the store. If you are yet to do so, follow our guide below.

How to unlock Duwa’s Workshop in Dave the Diver

Help Duwa open. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your first encounter with Duwa requires you to provide Coral Porridge to help him recover as part of the main story’s quest to gain the trust of the Sea People. Coral Porridge is made from Lily Coral and Feather Coral.

After providing Duwa with the Coral Porridge, visit his workshop. Duwa requests Opal, found in the Blue Hole Depths from ore deposits. You can access this area directly by leaving the Sea People Village from the entrance on the left side.

Return to Duwa with the Opal, and the next part of the mission begins, requiring you to collect five pieces of fruit from the Divine Tree. You are automatically transported to this location, and a minigame begins, where you need to collect five pieces of fruit and drop them into Duwa’s basket.

He moves across the area, so be careful not to miss, and keep an eye on the time. You have 60 seconds to collect the fruit. Once completed, Duwa tells you he will open his shop tomorrow.

Come back to Duwa’s shop the following day for the opening of the shop, where you can now purchase new materials.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more