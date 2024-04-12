How to get Aquamarine in Dave the Diver

There’s a huge amount of resources to collect in Dave the Diver, ranging from cooking ingredients to gemstones. Aquamarine is a resource that can be particularly tricky to find, but we’ll guide you to it.

Recommended Videos

Dave the Diver has a staggering amount of content. The game puts you in charge of a Sushi restaurant and makes you the sole supplier of food for your guests, but the dives aren’t just about catching fishy snacks.

Gems like Aquamarine are required to unlock upgrades for the many weapons available in Dave the Diver, and you can find exactly how to get your hands on the shiny blue gemstone below.

Where to find Aquamarine in Dave the Diver

Freeze! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Aquamarine can only be found in the Glacial Area in Dave the Diver, which is unlocked late in the story as part of your progression with the Sea People.

Look for deposits of Aquamarine in this area which you can identify by looking for a blue mist surrounding the ore. If you get too close, you will be frozen solid and suffer damage if you don’t break out of the ice quickly enough.

Wait for the cloud to dissipate before approaching the deposit, then hit the Aquamarine deposit with a Dive Knife or Pickaxe for the loot to drop. Each deposit provides three pieces of Aquamarine.

You must successfully end the dive to retain the Aquamarine you have collected. If you sustain too much damage or run out of oxygen, you will only be able to extract with one of the items you have collected.

There is no guarantee Aquamarine deposits will spawn when you dive in the Glacial Area, so you may have to try several times. On one dive, I found two Topaz deposits but no Aquamarine, but in the second dive I was successful in my hunt.

While you’re exploring the Glacial Area looking for Aquamarine, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for Mjolnir, too.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more