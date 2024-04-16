Dave the Diver Pelican Eel location and how to catch

If you’re trying to build the Steel Net Launcher in Dave the Diver, you need to get a couple of Pelican Eel skins—three of them. In this guide, I will tell you where and how to get Pelican Eel skins in Dave the Diver.

Where to find a Pelican Eel in Dave the Diver

You can find the Pelican Eel inside the Glacier Passage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find a Pelican Eel inside the Glacier Passage in Dave the Diver. It’s usually on the bottom floor of the Passage as soon as you enter it from the Sea People side. If you still haven’t unlocked the Glacier Passage, continue going through the main story quest. You will unlock the Glacier Passage in Chapter Five after you finish a few quests for the Sea People. You’ll need to go through the Glacier Passage once to unlock access to the Glacier Area, but after that, you won’t even need to use the Passage anymore.

After you clear it once, you can always return to the Glacier Passage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve finished the game, you can still return to the Glacier Passage via the entrance from the Sea People Village. Most people forget that you can use the Glacier Passage after clearing it once, which is why this fish is so ominous.

There is only one Pelican Eel inside the Glacier Passage each day.

How to get Pelican Eel skin in Dave the Diver

Hook, line, and sinker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll be happy to know you don’t need special equipment to get Pelican Eel Skin. Simply use your Harpoon or any other weapon to fight the Pelican Eel, and you’ll get its skin along with the Eel itself. I got a Pelican Eel skin using the Basic Underwater Rifle. But I also got another skin using the boring old Harpoon gun.

As mentioned above, you need three Pelican Eel skins to craft the Steel Net Launcher. You can also sell the skin for some decent money, but I wouldn’t recommend it until you’ve crafted the weapon.

I recommend taking a relatively strong weapon because while the Pelican Eel isn’t a tough opponent, it can still hurt if you aren’t careful.

