All Cyberpunk 2077 Perk Shard locations

Gaining more levels is the most straightforward way to become stronger in Cyberpunk 2077, as they unlock Skill Points. Finding Perk Shards is another way to get permanent bonuses, although they’re often overlooked.

There is only a limited number of Perk Shards in Cyberpunk 2077, so each one is important. They’re simply items you can loot, among other stuff like Eddies and ammo, so you can easily miss them. Don’t worry, though, as this guide is here to help. Here is the location of every Perk Shard in Cyberpunk 2077.

Location of every Perk Shard in Cyberpunk 2077

There are 13 Perk Shards in Cyberpunk 2077, and they’re all scattered around Night City. You’ll have to get your hands dirty, though, as they’re mostly found on the bodies of your victims.

Night City: Northside

Take a car. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Warehouse is near the road. Screenshot by Dot Esports The box isn’t hard to reach. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This Perk Shard is hidden in a loot box at the back of a small warehouse. Head to the location highlighted in the map above, eliminate the drones that protect the area, and you’ll see the box at the back.

Night City: The Glen

Go to the heart of the Glen. Screenshot by Dot Esports Head to the Assault in Progress. Screenshot by Dot Esports She’s at the entrance to the area. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Upon entering the area highlighted in green on the map above, you will be notified of an Assault in Progress. Take down the enemies and loot their bodies to find the Perk Shard.

Night City: Corpo Plaza 1

It’s on the middle floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports Cross the police line. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Shard isn’t hard to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to the Assault in Progress, east of the Plaza. You’ll have to climb down some stairs to reach the area. Clear it and loot the box in the middle of the area to get another Shard.

Night City: Corpo Plaza 2

Head North of the busy Plaza. Screenshot by Dot Esports Softsys is a useful landmark. Screenshot by Dot Esports Climb on the roof. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This one can be tricky. It’s North of the Corpo Plaza, hidden near a crossroads. You’ll find it by the big “softsys” banner in front of where you’re standing.

One you’ve arrived at the crossroads, climb the stairs. Look left and climb the small building in front of you. The body with the Shard is on the roof.

Night City: In Japantown, Westbrook

Head to Japantown. Screenshot by Dot Esports You’ll be notified of the event when heading near. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Shard is on a body. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This Perk Shard is also very easy to get. Head to the location highlighted in green in the image above and head to the Assault in Progress. Take down the enemies and loot the bodies in the car to find it.

Night City: Quest in Rancho Coronado

Go to the South of Night City. Screenshot by Dot Esports You’ve arrived too late. Screenshot by Dot Esports Enemies won’t be hard to eliminate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to the white circle shown above, in Rancho Coronado. Enter a small house, and loot the body inside. You’ll find a message that gives you a quest called “Reported Crime: Welcome to Night City.” Follow the steps and go to the garage on Manzanita Street. Take down the enemies and you’ll be rewarded with a Perk Shard.

Night City: In Dogtown 1

Head in Dogtown for this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports It can be tricky to find the right street. Screenshot by Dot Esports This Shard is well-hidden. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to the location highlighted in green above. You’ll end up not far from Bury Burger. On your way to the shop, there’s a small highway on the left you can sneak into. Inside, you’ll see a pile of cardboard. Shoot the boxes and loot the Shard just behind them.

Night City: In Dogtown 2

Head to the Stadium. Screenshot by Dot Esports You need the DLC. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can buy a Perk Shard from a shop in Dogtown‘s stadium, near the stacks of TVs, if you own the DLC Phantom Liberty. He’ll offer the item, and when you buy it, it will disappear from his shop.

In Arroyo 1

Go inside the base. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Shard is in a box in this building. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Arroyo, enter the military base. Then, head into the small building on the left of the entrance. Head upstairs, to the control room, and you’ll find the Shard in a box.

In Arroyo 2

There’s an Assault in Progress at this location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to the Red Dirt Bar. You’ll see yet another Assault in Progress. Neutralize the perps and secure the evidence. You’ll find a Perk Shard on a body, even without completing the objective.

In the Badlands 1

This enemy won’t be too hard to eliminate. Screenshot by Dot Esports Head outside the City. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once again, the Perk Shard is found in the area of an Assault in Progress. Upon reaching the area highlighted in white on the map above, you’ll be met by a few enemies. They aren’t too challenging to eliminate, however, so it’ll be a fast mission.

In the Badlands 2

This one is far from the road. Screenshot by Dot Esports Find the drone in the desert. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This Perk Shard is harder to find than all the other ones, because it’s located far from the road. When reaching the location highlighted in white in the image above, leave the road to look for a drone. You’ll find it hanging alone in a desolate field. Eliminate it to find the Perk Shard.

Phantom Liberty: During the Dog Eat Dog quest

At some point in the Dog Eat Dog quest after taking up the Phantom Liberty questline, you’ll see a box on your way out of the elevator after finding the Access Point.

To find it, you have to reach the upper floors of the underground garage. While Songbird is talking to you, you’ll find the box of the last Perk Shard in the trunk of a car.