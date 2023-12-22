All Cyberpunk 2077 Perk Shard locations

Gaining more levels is the most straightforward way to become stronger in Cyberpunk 2077, as they unlock Skill Points. Finding Perk Shards is another way to get permanent bonuses, although they’re often overlooked.
There is only a limited number of Perk Shards in Cyberpunk 2077, so each one is important. They’re simply items you can loot, among other stuff like Eddies and ammo, so you can easily miss them. Don’t worry, though, as this guide is here to help. Here is the location of every Perk Shard in Cyberpunk 2077.
- Location of every Perk Shard in Cyberpunk 2077
- Night City: Northside
- Night City: The Glen
- Night City: Corpo Plaza 1
- Night City: Corpo Plaza 2
- Night City: In Japantown, Westbrook
- Night City: Quest in Rancho Coronado
- Night City: In Dogtown 1
- Night City: In Dogtown 2
- In Arroyo 1
- In Arroyo 2
- In the Badlands 1
- In the Badlands 2
- Phantom Liberty: During the Dog Eat Dog quest
There are 13 Perk Shards in Cyberpunk 2077, and they’re all scattered around Night City. You’ll have to get your hands dirty, though, as they’re mostly found on the bodies of your victims.
Night City: Northside
This Perk Shard is hidden in a loot box at the back of a small warehouse. Head to the location highlighted in the map above, eliminate the drones that protect the area, and you’ll see the box at the back.
Night City: The Glen
Upon entering the area highlighted in green on the map above, you will be notified of an Assault in Progress. Take down the enemies and loot their bodies to find the Perk Shard.
Night City: Corpo Plaza 1
Head to the Assault in Progress, east of the Plaza. You’ll have to climb down some stairs to reach the area. Clear it and loot the box in the middle of the area to get another Shard.
Night City: Corpo Plaza 2
This one can be tricky. It’s North of the Corpo Plaza, hidden near a crossroads. You’ll find it by the big “softsys” banner in front of where you’re standing.
One you’ve arrived at the crossroads, climb the stairs. Look left and climb the small building in front of you. The body with the Shard is on the roof.
Night City: In Japantown, Westbrook
This Perk Shard is also very easy to get. Head to the location highlighted in green in the image above and head to the Assault in Progress. Take down the enemies and loot the bodies in the car to find it.
Night City: Quest in Rancho Coronado
Head to the white circle shown above, in Rancho Coronado. Enter a small house, and loot the body inside. You’ll find a message that gives you a quest called “Reported Crime: Welcome to Night City.” Follow the steps and go to the garage on Manzanita Street. Take down the enemies and you’ll be rewarded with a Perk Shard.
Night City: In Dogtown 1
Head to the location highlighted in green above. You’ll end up not far from Bury Burger. On your way to the shop, there’s a small highway on the left you can sneak into. Inside, you’ll see a pile of cardboard. Shoot the boxes and loot the Shard just behind them.
Night City: In Dogtown 2
You can buy a Perk Shard from a shop in Dogtown‘s stadium, near the stacks of TVs, if you own the DLC Phantom Liberty. He’ll offer the item, and when you buy it, it will disappear from his shop.
In Arroyo 1
In Arroyo, enter the military base. Then, head into the small building on the left of the entrance. Head upstairs, to the control room, and you’ll find the Shard in a box.
In Arroyo 2
Head to the Red Dirt Bar. You’ll see yet another Assault in Progress. Neutralize the perps and secure the evidence. You’ll find a Perk Shard on a body, even without completing the objective.
In the Badlands 1
Once again, the Perk Shard is found in the area of an Assault in Progress. Upon reaching the area highlighted in white on the map above, you’ll be met by a few enemies. They aren’t too challenging to eliminate, however, so it’ll be a fast mission.
In the Badlands 2
This Perk Shard is harder to find than all the other ones, because it’s located far from the road. When reaching the location highlighted in white in the image above, leave the road to look for a drone. You’ll find it hanging alone in a desolate field. Eliminate it to find the Perk Shard.
Phantom Liberty: During the Dog Eat Dog quest
At some point in the Dog Eat Dog quest after taking up the Phantom Liberty questline, you’ll see a box on your way out of the elevator after finding the Access Point.
To find it, you have to reach the upper floors of the underground garage. While Songbird is talking to you, you’ll find the box of the last Perk Shard in the trunk of a car.