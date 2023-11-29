How to use the Cyberpunk 2077 money glitch to earn eddies fast

To fully kit yourself out in Cyberpunk 2077 you’ll need a lot of eddies. The best cyberwear doesn’t come cheap after all. But what if you could take a little shortcut?

In Patch 2.02 CD Projekt Red patched the popular junk glitch used by many players, so here are two more glitches and how to use them to earn eddies fast in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to use the weapon drop glitch to earn eddies in Cyberpunk 2077

The first glitch will allow you to dupe any weapon excluding iconics (because you can’t drop iconics). You can then sell all the duped weapons to a vendor for a good chunk of eddies or dismantle them for components.

It doesn’t know it’s about to get duped. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, open your inventory and drop the weapon on the ground. Ideally, use the most expensive Tier 5 weapon you have (in my case it’s the Tier 5+ Liberty power pistol). To dupe it, look at the weapon and press the pick-up and pause buttons at the same time. You should hear an item pick-up sound but still be able to see the weapon on the ground from the pause screen. If you didn’t hear the sound then try again.

Liberty pistol duped three times. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After successfully hitting both buttons and hearing the sound save and reload the game. When you load in, one copy of the weapon should be lying on the ground and the dupe should be in your inventory. Rinse and repeat for infinite weapons you can then sell in the weapon shop for eddies.

The timing of pressing buttons can be tricky. If you are struggling, try to slow your game as much as possible. On PC you can simply cap the framerate at 20, while on the console try increasing graphics settings. However, I want to assure you that it’s completely possible to do the glitch at around 60-70 fps. Be quick and snappy with buttons and you’ll get it.

How to use the body dump glitch to earn eddies in Cyberpunk 2077

This second glitch can be trickier to do but can potentially yield more profit. The glitch infinitely dupes items from a corpse when dumped in the bin or a box. Apart from eddies, it’s a great way to farm skill XP if you find the right shard.

Grand Imperial Mall fast travel point. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I’m not sure if any bin/box can be used for this glitch but the one that worked multiple times for me was near the Grand Imperial Mall in Pacifica. From the fast travel point move forward and to the left to find groups of enemies by Buck-A-Slice. Save the game and kill the enemies until you find a corpse with a decent drop, this glitch works with any item but for maximum eddies, you want to find a money shard. If you don’t find anything, feel free to reload the save.

The red square is where the bin is. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pick up and move the corpse to a yellow bin to the left of Buck-A-Slice. For safety, make sure to drop the corpse and save the game. To trigger the glitch, leave only the item you want to dupe on the corpse then dump it into the bin. A loot bag should appear in the air near the bin with the item you want to dupe.

An empty loot bag means the glitch works. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Don’t touch the bag, instead run away from it for 20-30 meters. Come back and collect the item. You know the glitch works if you took the item but the bag is still there floating. If it did, you can now keep going back and forth to the bag and it will keep respawning your item.

As I mentioned, this glitch can be very frustrating to deal with because at the very least you need to find a good item. I noticed weapons duped this way can become grey so a money shard is certainly recommended. In about 15 tries I managed to do the glitch twice, with a grey (previously blue) shotgun and an Engineer skill shard.

Best eddie farming route in Cyberpunk 2077

Sometimes it feels like glitches work for everyone but you which can feel pretty disappointing. This is why I want to show you a quick and easy eddie farming path initially shared by Arekkz Gaming on YouTube.

Batty’s Hotel fast travel point. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fast travel to Batty’s Hotel in Pacifica and go up to the beach where you’ll find lots of enemies that drop decent loot. Kill and loot all the enemies in the area, then summon a vehicle and drive under the red roller coaster tracks to the south. This will respawn all the enemies so you can get back to killing, looting, and selling. Not a glitch, but a fast enough alternative.