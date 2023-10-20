Cyberpunk 2077: How to play Stefan’s BD and complete the Sweet Dreams quest

There are many systems and features in Cyberpunk 2077 that have sleek and intuitive designs, but playing Braindances is simply not one of them. Sweet Dreams is a side job centered around purchasing and watching a BD, and figuring out how to play the thing is genuinely the hardest part of the job.

I wouldn’t even be surprised to learn that many players think they’ve encountered a bug in this quest and never received the BD they paid for. It’s strange, but Cyberpunk seems to have not settled on a BD playing method—it’s liable to be slightly different in each job that has V watching Braindances. In some jobs, they will play automatically. In others, you have to activate a wreath that is marked with a tracker. In Sweet Dreams, all you know is that you have to play a BD—you don’t get any indication of how or where. Read on to learn how you can play Stefan’s BD in Sweet Dreams and complete the job once and for all.

How to start the Sweet Dreams job and buy Stefan’s BD in Cyberpunk 2077

There is no prerequisite for beginning this job, all you have to do is walk past Stefan, a shady virtu salesman (for those that don’t know, a virtu is an unrefined and usually black market BD). Stefan is located at the corner of a market in Westbrook, and he will automatically try to flag V down if you get anywhere near him, which in turn will begin the Sweet Dreams job. Stefan’s exact location is marked in the following image.

Asset located. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to purchase Stefan’s BD for the Sweet Dreams job

Speak to Stefan, and he will inform you that he has the greatest, most exciting, and most unhinged Braindance imaginable for sale…however, he cannot really give you any information other than that. Seems legit, right?

At this point, you have some inquisitive dialogue options, but all ultimately lead to telling Stefan that you are or are not interested. To continue the job, you must purchase the BD from Stefan—which costs a whopping 25,000 eddies.

How to play Stefan’s BD in Sweet Dreams in Cyberpunk 2077

This next step is far and away the hardest part of Sweet Dreams, and I don’t think that is intentional. Stefan will talk some nonsense about needing a special wreath to view the BD, but you have the option to try your own first. This is where it gets confusing—how exactly DO you try your own wreath first?

There is no set mechanic for playing BDs in Cyberpunk. In the case of Stefan’s BD in Sweet Dreams, go to Inventory>All Items, and find the item named Unlabeled Braindance, which just has the icon of a recording.

Sheesh. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Activating Unlabeled Braindance inside your inventory will “play” Stefan’s BD. There is a reason that I’ve emphasized the word play, as Stefan’s BD cannot actually be played by V. These are the steps you must take to attempt to play the BD and progress the job to its next stage, but after you activate the Unlabeled Braindance, your wreath will warn you that the file is corrupted. At this point, speak with Stefan again.

Purchase the BD from Stefan for 25,000 eddies Find and activate “Unlabeled Braindance” in the All tab of your Inventory Return to Stefan to ask about the corrupted BD

Should you pay Stefan to borrow his wreath in the Sweet Dreams job in Cyberpunk 2077?

There are two answers to the question of whether or not you should pay Stefan to borrow his wreath:

If you want to progress the job, borrow his wreath

In a practical and street-smart sense, borrowing his wreath is a terrible idea

You see, Stefan is a scammer, and hopefully, that is pretty clear at this point. If it isn’t, you just might be a little bit too trusting of strangers. If you pay to borrow Stefan’s wreath to play the BD, you will black out and wake up in a Scav den, where you’re next in line to have your organs and Cyberware harvested.

But he seemed so trustworthy! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Of course, you can fight your way out of this Scav den. In fact, you can even confront Stefan afterward and get your money back. You’ll also be able to dish out some revenge if you’d like. Ultimately, there are no lasting repercussions to borrowing Stefan’s BD, other than the wounded pride that comes from how viciously Johnny mocks you for falling for such an obvious scam.

If you don’t want to pay to rent Stefan’s BD, you can just get your eddies back on the spot by selecting the clearly marked dialogue option. Doing this will avoid the entire Scav Den fiasco, and Sweet Dreams will be completed here and now.

Paying to rent Stefan’s BD will get you kidnapped, but you can escape and get your money back You can refuse to rent Stefan’s BD and get your money back from the first purchase There is no secret “good ending” to this job, Stefan will attempt to scam you no matter what

How to escape the Scav Den and get your money back

If you borrowed Stefan’s BD, you’ll end up on the chopping block. Thankfully, escaping is easy—you just have to fight your way through a handful of Scavs. Make sure to loot weapons as you go, however, as you’ll have to fight the first few without any weapons or clothing.

While you’re escaping the den, you can retrieve all of your stolen gear, which is in a nicely labeled locker that you can’t miss.

The most important part! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve grabbed your gear and left the den, you’ll automatically get the objective to confront Stefan and get your eddies back. He is only a few blocks away, and he won’t even try to fight you.

When you confront Stefan, he will immediately give you back all of the money from the initial BD purchase and from the wreath rental, and then he will beg for his life.

Decisions, decisions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There aren’t different endings or rewards dependent upon killing or sparing Stefan—you can simply decide based on how forgiving and kind you’re feeling.

