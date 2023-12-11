Cyberpunk 2077: How to complete the I Really Want to Stay At Your House quest

I Really Want to Stay At Your House isn’t just a bop, it’s the name of a Cyberpunk 2077 side job added in the 2.1 update. This job adds one of the most requested features to the game—the ability to hang out with romantic partners freely in V’s apartment.

Completing this side job should be fairly simple, but this guide is here to make sure you don’t miss any important steps or say the wrong thing and ruin an otherwise pleasant evening. Read on to learn how to start and complete I Really Want to Stay At Your House in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to start I Really Want to Stay At Your House in Cyberpunk 2077

Starting this new side job is simultaneously the easiest and most troublesome part of I Really Want to Stay At Your House. Before this job will ever become available, you need to have romanced somebody in Cyberpunk 2077. It doesn’t matter who your partner (or partners, we don’t judge) is, all that matters is that you have one. If you haven’t found love in Night City yet, check out our guide on how to romance each available character. If you have, all you need to do is make sure that your game is updated.

Shortly after booting Cyberpunk 2077 version 2.1, you will receive a text message from your romantic partner. The text will mention wanting to stay at your house—and again, they’re talking about the activity, not the song. You don’t need to do anything special to trigger this text message, it should come within just the first few minutes of launching the game after the update. The text will have the subject line “Do you have time?” (side note—why do text messages have subject lines in this game?), and it doesn’t matter how you respond to the message. The only choice you will need to make is choosing which apartment you want to hang out in if you own multiple.

Panam lowkey texts like a middle schooler. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to complete I Really Want to Stay At Your House in Cyberpunk 2077

If you mustered up the energy to respond to a text message, the hard part is over. Track the job from your journal, and you will be led to whichever of your owned apartments you selected as the hang out spot. When you get there, your partner will already be waiting for you—and there are several different things you can do during your date.

How to dance

If you go to the center of V’s apartment, you have the option to begin dancing, and your partner will join you if you do. Fair warning—if you thought V’s dancing was weird and awkward when you danced with Alex during the Phantom Liberty DLC, prepare to have your mind blown. Dancing during I Really Want to Stay At Your House is almost physically painful.

Was it, V? Was it nice? Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to cuddle and talk

If you sit on the couch next to your partner, you will get the options to ask them any of the same questions that you can during a phone call. However, since you are now actually in the same room, you also have the dialogue option to cuddle. Once you start cuddling, you have the option to kiss your partner as well, however things don’t escalate from there. This is a family game, after all.

After you have kissed your partner while cuddling on the couch, your only dialogue option will be to stop cuddling. However, if you stand up from the couch and then sit back down, you can replay the cuddling sequence.

How to sleep with your partner

Get your mind out of the gutter—there aren’t any steamy cutscenes, and by “sleep” I literally mean sleep. You can go over to your bed and sleep at you normally would, except this time, your partner will be involved in the cutscene. When you wake up, they will be lying on the bed next to you, and you have the option to kiss them on the neck while they sleep. Even after standing up, your partner will still be lying in bed; it’s actually pretty cute if you ignore the fact that the bed is still made and they’re lying on top of the blankets.

This is nice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to replay I Really Want to Stay At Your House

The date ends in the way most dates end—by walking out of the apartment that you own while leaving your partner in the place alone with Nibbles the Cat. After you leave, your partner will text you and say how nice the evening was. Respond however you wish, and then close your phone. When you open your phone again, the initial text message with the subject line “Do you have time?” will be highlighted as though you have received a new message.

Oh god…Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open the text message, and you will get the option to send the single most cringey text message ever sent—”Been missin ya lately…got any time for little old me?” Unfortunately, this is the only option to hang out with your partner again. If you wanted your V to have game, well…too bad. After you send the text message, your partner will say they’ll let you know as soon as they’re free, and I Really Want to Stay At Your House will be added back to your Journal. After two days have passed, your partner will be free for another date. This process can be repeated as many times as you wish.

We haven’t had time yet to test out every apartment in Cyberpunk 2077 and how different locations affect date activity options, but it stands to reason that you will be able to do different things in different spaces. Since the job can be replayed as many times as you want, I highly recommend choosing different locations each time.