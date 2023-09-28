Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: Where to find all the tarot graffiti and complete the Tomorrow Never Knows quest

While saving President Meyers in Phantom Liberty’s opening act you’ll come across a new Tarot graffiti mural. This kicks off the quest “Tomorrow Never Knows” and tasks you with finding three more murals spread out across Dogtown.

The first mural (featured in the lead image of this article) is right outside the safehouse where you’re meant to meet Songbird. You literally can’t miss it on your way to the safehouse.

Here’s how to find the rest of them.

All tarot graffiti locations in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Tarot Graffiti Location One

Mural location #1. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Mural location #1. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Mural location #1. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You’ll find the first mural next to a basketball court in the south of Dogtown.

Tarot Graffiti Location 2

Mural location #2. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Mural location #2. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You’ll find the second one just off of the marketplace with the large tree in the center. Head down the alleyway and look for a stack of crates and barrels. When you see a security camera you know you’re in the right place. The mural is on the wall next to the camera.

Tarot Graffiti Location 3

Mural location #3. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Mural location #3. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The third and final tarot card is technically not inside Dogtown. You’ll find it at the border where you first entered at the beginning of the DLC.

Asking Misty about the Tarot Cards in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Misty the mystic. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Misty will give you her interpretation of what the murals mean. There’s no rewards or XP for hunting them down but you’ll get some interesting food for thought when it comes to Phantom Libery’s story.

About the author