All side quests in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is one of the most expansive DLC experiences in recent memory, sporting a breathtaking story, a new region, and tons of fresh characters. But, in my experience, the side quests offer some of the best content Phantom Liberty has to offer.

If there’s one element of Cyberpunk 2077 that was amplified greatly in Phantom Liberty, it’s the side quests. While the base game of Cyberpunk 2077 has some interesting side content, the new expansion takes it to a whole other level. There are tons of intriguing stories you can find yourself right in the middle of when venturing around Dogtown.

For anyone looking to experience some of this content, you can find all of the available side quests in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty in the guide below.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty side quests list

Every single side quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In total, there are 11 side quests in Phantom Liberty, most of which are started in different ways. There are also nine total Gigs, which are a little different than side quests. Gigs are almost exclusively started by talking to Mr. Hands and these tend to be a little shorter than a normal side quest. However, some of the side quests can only be started after completing a certain Gig, so I felt it prudent to include them as well.

You can the names of every side quest and Gig in Phantom Liberty in the list below:

Phantom Liberty side quests

Tomorrow Never Knows

No Easy Way Out

Balls to the Wall

Push it to the Limit

Money for Nothing

Dazed and Confused

Shot by Both Sides

Addicted to Chaos

Corpo of the Month

The Show Must Go On

Voodoo Treasure

Go Your Own Way

Run This Town

New Person, Same Old Mistakes

Phantom Liberty Gigs

Dogtown Saints

Prototype in the Scrapper

Treating Symptoms

Waiting for Dodger

The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman

Spy in the Jungle

Talent Academy

Heaviest of Hearts

Roads to Redemption

You can differentiate between side quests and Gigs in Phantom Liberty by looking at your map. If you see the circular yellow exclamation point icon, that’s a side quest. If you see the square green exclamation point icon, that’s a Gig.

Gigs are started just by going near them, as you’ll receive a call from Mr. Hands with more details on how to begin the job. Side quests can be started the same way, but at other times you need to speak with an individual or visit a specific location to receive more objectives.

There are 20 combined Gigs and side quests in Phantom Liberty and experiencing them all is the definitive way to play the new Cyberpunk 2077 expansion.