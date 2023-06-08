This CS:GO shot was so unbelievably good, even the enemy team got hyped

CS:GO is a game mastered with consistency, but even the most consistent players are prone to making the odd silly mistake. There’s also the other, much more pleasant side of the scale, where you make an out-of-this-world play way above what’s realistically expected of you. One such CS:GO play involving a single bullet was so unbelievable to the eyes, even the players who got killed were cheering for it.

Inferno has been the ground for some of the most legendary moments in CS:GO esports history. As it turns out, it’s equally adept at serving as the setting for the remarkable at regular matchmaking level too. There’s a lone CT sniper on B site and a four-man push by the Terrorists, but this isn’t Stewie2K, he’s not holding an AWP, and the attackers have all the time in the world to work with. In other words, the odds are firmly stacked against the Counter-Terrorist. It’s time for a miracle shot.

We don’t know how good Redditor Bullfrog9407 is with the Scout on an average day, but on this day, they most likely got more kills with a single Scout shot than 99.9 percent of CS:GO legends. That’s a pretty good record to hold. The magic happened with a healthy dose of luck, as three of the four attackers aligned perfectly for the ultimate Scout flick. You can’t pull off a single bullet triple kill without the cosmos pushing the enemies toward your bullet, so it’s all fair game.

Bullfrog9407 definitely acknowledges that aspect of their play. They titled their June 5 Reddit post “The luckiest shot I’ve ever had” after all. We can’t argue with the player here. What we can say is that it’s one hell of a play to have as your luckiest shot ever.

The opposing team seems to agree because instead of getting tilted, the three dead players were quick to express their amazement at what just happened, with the final comment seen in the clip summing it all up in two letters: “ns.”

The only Terrorist that survived Bullfrog’s one-bullet wrecking crew did their part to make this play all the more entertaining by putting their tail between their legs and moving out of that B site in a split second. A wise decision if we’ve ever seen one.

