The top 10 highest earning CS:GO pros of all-time

Across its illustrious 10 year history, CS:GO has put on some of the most prestigious tournaments in esports history in the form of the Valve-sponsored Majors. But the strength of the scene comes from its open circuit format, allowing virtually any organizer to host a tournament anywhere in the world using any sort of format.

Over these past 10 years, across thousands of tournaments, over $140 million has been handed out to players, with the largest single prize pool being the $2 million given out at the PGL Stockholm Major.

CS:GO has no signs of slowing down either, with plenty more Majors and massive prize pools set for the future. But before we get there, let’s look back at the top earners, based on prize pool money earned, according to Esports Earnings.

Highest-earning CS:GO players

10) Stewie2k – $1.19 million

The resident smoke criminal and retired NA legend is the second highest earner from the region. Stewie was a surprise signing for C9 at the time, but he certainly proved his worth during the team’s magical ELEAGUE Boston Major victory. Between Boston and the IEM Grand Slam with Liquid, Stewie certainly filled his pockets before stepping back from active competition in 2022.

9) Twistzz – $1.22 million

Stewie’s Liquid teammate during their Grand Slam run bet on himself with his move to FaZe Clan in 2021, becoming one of the first players to move from NA to compete in Europe with a mostly international squad. After a tough first year, FaZe broke out in 2022 after the addition of ropz, taking first place at BLAST Spring, IEM Katowice, ESL Pro League Season 15, and the PGL Antwerp Major, all in a row.

8) Karrigan – $1.33 million

One of the biggest factors that attracted Twistzz to FaZe was the promise of picking up world-renowned IGL karrigan, who made his return to FaZe at the beginning of 2021. Between his two stints with FaZe, plus some time spent with MOUZ (formerly mousesports), he’s won a lot of trophies and earned a lot of money.

7) electroNic – $1.52 million

Alongside superstar s1mple, electroNic has found numerous ways to help Na’Vi succeed: as an IGL, as an entry fragger, and as support player. The star duo has been playing together since 2017, but their biggest wave of success (and cash earnings) has come since 2021, with a PGL Stockholm Major victory and an Intel Grand Slam win that each rewarded $1 million to the entire team.

6) Magisk – $1.61 million

Magisk was the last member of the legendary Astralis roster to join the team, meaning he missed out on the first of the team’s four Major victories at ELEAGUE Atlanta in 2017. But Astralis became an even more dangerous opponent when the electric rifler joined the team in 2018, and he solidified himself as one of the world’s best over the next few years. Now with Vitality, he seeks to earn even more praise and prize winnings.

5) s1mple – $1.66 million

A bonafide G.O.A.T. contender, s1mple is the only player not from the legendary Astralis core in the top six. As mentioned above with electroNic, most of s1mple’s success competitively and financially has happened over 2021 and 2022, but you can’t forget about his 2016 campaign with Liquid where he reached top four in two separate Majors.

4) gla1ve – $1.83 million

One of the most accomplished and respected IGLs in the game is also the highest earning for his position. Gla1ve was actually a bit of an unknown when he first joined Astralis, and the early results weren’t really that impressive. But four Majors and a Grand Slam later, it’s safe to say that gla1ve eventually proved his worth and then some.

3) dev1ce – $1.92 million

The model of consistent high-level AWP players, dev1ce was foundational to the success of Astralis. He holds the record for most appearances in the top 20, top five, and top three of HLTV’s Players of the Year lists. It’s been over a year since we’ve seen him play, following an extended absence after his high-profile transfer to NiP, but the king might be returning to his kingdom in the near future.

2) Xyp9x – $1.98 million

It goes without saying that the long-time ‘clutch minister’ of Astralis has been paid very well for his services. He has the second-most 1vX round wins at a single event with 13 at IEM Katowice 2017, outdone only by s1mple.

1) dupreeh – $2.01 million

Dupreeh is truly one of one. Now with Vitality and Magisk, dupreeh is the only player in CS:GO history to have attended all 18 Majors, and he is also the only player so far to eclipse the $2 million mark in individual prize winnings. With Vitality looking strong heading into the Rio Major, he has a chance to really put some distance between himself and his former Astralis teammates.

Top 20 CS:GO players by prize earnings

