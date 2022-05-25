OG shuffle continues with benching of niko

In the CS:GO ecosystem, the roster shuffle after every Major is a common thing. Teams that failed to reach their goals look for upgrades so they are better prepared for the second half of the year.

And now, OG’s CS:GO division has announced another change to its roster. The organization has benched niko, who is now able to explore his options.

Thank you, @OfficialnikoCS.



Your hard work and passion will not be forgotten.



Sometimes hard choices have to be made in order to move forward.



And it's always with a broken heart that we have to make them.



May our paths cross again very soon.#DreamOG pic.twitter.com/dRwSufszrM — OG CS:GO (@OGcsgo) May 25, 2022

The organization ensures that it will try its best to help the 23-year-old find a new home. The player himself cherishes the time he had with OG, saying that “I have absolutely loved every second of my time with what now feels like a second family and hope to see them center stage in the nearby future.”

OG failed to qualify for the PGL Antwerp CS:GO Major, where FaZe Clan were crowned the kings last weekend for the first time in the organization’s history. For a squad like OG, not making it to the most important tournament in the scene is certainly a failure, and benching niko isn’t the first change it made after failing to claim success.

Earlier in the month, it was announced that the team parted ways with valde, also benching him and allowing the Danish player to explore his options. Since then, though, neither valde nor niko have been said to join any other roster, although this might change at any second since the Major finished a couple of days ago and the shuffle is just beginning.

Virtus Pro is another team that’s already started to make lineup changes. The CIS organization benched YEKINDAR and buster on Monday, May 23, with the former reportedly wanting to continue his career on a top European organization, according to OverDrive, a leaker from the CIS scene.