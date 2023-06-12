MOUZ reportedly signing best young CS:GO captain ahead of CS2

One of the most sought-after players in the professional scene is reportedly moving to a new team.

MOUZ is reportedly close to getting GamerLegion’s prodigy in-game leader Kamil ‘siuhy’ Szkaradek to replace the Australian captain Christopher “dexter” Nong.

Sources told Dexerto that the negotiation between MOUZ and GamerLegion is at “a very advanced stage” and the deal is expected to be finalized soon. Should the organizations agree on the terms of the transfer, the Pole would return to MOUZ less than a year after his departure from the academy team in August 2022.

Siuhy and Hubert “szejn” Światły were the only two players from the original MOUZ NXT lineup that weren’t promoted to the main roster like Jon “JDC” de Castro, Ádám “⁠torzsi⁠” Torzsás, and Dorian “⁠xertioN⁠” Berman were throughout 2022.

The young captain moved to GamerLegion instead and led them to qualify for back-to-back Majors—IEM Rio in November 2022 and BLAST Paris Major in May—and most notably reached the grand finals of the latter. GamerLegion said earlier this month it would try to hold on to its players following the Cinderella run in France, but it will be hard to convince other stars like Ivan “iM” Mihai and Frederik “acoR” Gyldstrand to stay if siuhy leaves the team.

Siuhy shouts after winning a round at BLAST Paris Major. Photo by Michal Konkol via BLAST

Siuhy’s stock reached an all-time high after GamerLegion’s campaign at BLAST Paris Major and G2 was one of the big organizations targeting him, according to some rumors. But, everything is pointing to a reunion with MOUZ and his former teammates JDC, torzsi⁠, and xertioN.

Related: GamerLegion shuts down rumors of disbanding following Paris CS:GO Major success

Should the transfer comes to fruition, dexter would leave MOUZ’s active lineup after two years on the team. He has been with the German organization since February 2021 and most notably led them to the semifinals of IEM Rio Major in November 2022. The Australian, however, failed to keep up with the good results in 2023 and MOUZ finished last place at the BLAST Paris Major alongside Fluxo.

With siuhy leading MOUZ, they’ll definitely be one of the most exciting teams to watch when CS2 launches this summer.

About the author