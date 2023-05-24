CS:GO fans divided over G2 roster change rumor following Paris Major failure

The rumor spread by Twitter account CSLeaks on May 24 that G2 is parting ways with in-game leader HooXi after their lackluster performance at the BLAST Paris Major has sparked discussion in the CS:GO community on whether HooXi deserves to be removed or not—and both sides have made good points.

The leak in question also has HooXi’s theoretical replacement lined up for G2: Kamil “siuhy” Szkaradek, the young captain of Major finalists GamerLegion.

HooXi has been G2’s IGL since August 2022, and although he failed to qualify them for the IEM Rio Major in November 2022 and to get them through the BLAST Paris Major Legends Stage in May, he also led G2 to win the BLAST Premier World Final in December 2022 and IEM Katowice in February. Before the Dane arrived, G2 as an organization was winless for five years, as it had not won a big CS:GO tournament since DreamHack Masters Malmö in 2017, which some fans have taken into consideration.

“Why would they replace an IGL that won two tournaments in a row and clearly has potential with the team,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “I know HooXi gets a lot of hate, but how would it differ from siuhy? Like both would still have insane players and all that it brings is unnecessary change. Honestly just stick with HooXi, see if they can perform, with no other Major this year see if G2 can lift more trophies and if the downfall continues, do the switch.”

Although fans have good arguments to defend HooXi’s leadership, the same can’t be said of his individual form. The Dane is averaging a subpar 0.87 rating in 2023 according to HLTV, and was one of the lowest-rated players of the BLAST Paris Major with a 0.81 rating. The Dane is also 28 years old, so it’s not likely that he’ll be mechanically better at this point in his career.

Siuhy, on the other hand, would provide a significant firepower boost to G2. The 20-year-old Pole is averaging a 1.06 rating this year, according to HLTV, and averaged a 1.04 rating from the BLAST Paris Major Legends Stage onwards while facing some of the best teams in the world.

“Individually he is horrible,” one fan wrote on Reddit about HooXi. “With all the firepower they have, they just need an IGL who can hold his weight individually and not overcomplicate things.”

It’s all just rumors for now, but it’s likely that some bigger organizations than GamerLegion will come knocking for siuhy after he led them to the grand finals of the BLAST Paris Major. And G2 could be one of them, considering its lack of patience with IGLs in the past.

