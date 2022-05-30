MIBR thrash Complexity in IEM Dallas opener despite stand-in

Bit, the head coach of the Brazilians and their last-minute substitute was the man of the match.

MIBR dominated Complexity in the opening round of the $250,000 CS:GO championship IEM Dallas today. The representatives from Brazil played with their coach and former pro player Bruno “bit” Fukuda in place of Breno “brnz4n” Poletto, who missed the tournament due to visa issues, but looked sharper than ever.

This is a match many analysts and fans believed Complexity would win, not only because of the stand-in MIBR but also because the Brazilians benched in-game leader Adriano “WOOD7” Cerato after the PGL Antwerp Major earlier this month and gave the captaincy duties to Marcelo “chelo” Cespedes, who is inexperienced in the role.

Complexity looked overmatched from the beginning of the match on Nuke, though. MIBR delivered a masterclass on their CT side, conceding only four rounds in the first half. The Brazilians went on to win every round on the T side to close out the game 16-4 and move to the upper bracket of group B.

Bit, who hung up his mouse and keyboard in February to take the head coaching position in MIBR, turned back the proverbial clock, finishing the game with 17 kills and the highest average damage per round (115.3).

After putting together international rosters over the past years, Complexity returned to its North American roots in 2022. The team, however, have yet to show any promise, having been eliminated in the early stages of every S-tier tournament so far. This lopsided defeat to MIBR will only raise more doubts about the potential of players like Paytyn “junior” Johnson and Michael “Grim” Wince, who were supposed to help Complexity find their groove.

The first day of IEM Dallas will carry on with the first upper-bracket and the first elimination matches. MIBR will return to the server tomorrow to play against BIG, while Complexity will face Ninjas in Pyjamas with their tournament life on the line.