Report: MIBR replaces WOOD7 with brnz4n on CS:GO roster

The prodigy from the academy setup will play for the first team once again.

Brazilian CS:GO team MIBR has benched the in-game leader and AWPer Adriano “WOOD7” Cerato and promoted the academy rifler Breno “brnz4n” Poletto for the vacant spot, according to a report from HLTV’s Brazilian vertical Dust2 Brasil.

This roster change comes less than a week after MIBR were eliminated from the PGL Antwerp Major at the hands of Bad News Eagles in the 2-2 pool of the Challengers Stage. Sources have told Dust2 Brasil that brnz4n already left Brazil for Germany, where MIBR are training to play at the Pinnacle Cup Championship and ESL Pro League Conference season 16.

WOOD7 joined MIBR in October 2021 and played a big part in the restructuring of the lineup after the departures of Gustavo “yeL” Knittel, Bruno “shz” Martinelli, and Ricardo “boltz” Prass. He led the organization to its first CS:GO Major since StarLadder Berlin Major in 2019, when it still featured the likes of FalleN, fer, and TACO.

Brnz4n, on the other hand, has been a part of MIBR academy team since the project was assembled in August 2021. He stood in for the main team on more than one occasion, most notably at BLAST Premier Spring Groups in February 2022, when he helped the team to beat Natus Vincere in a best-of-one and finished the match with an outstanding 1.56 rating. It’s unclear at this point who will take over the in-game leadership and AWPing duties that belonged to WOOD7.