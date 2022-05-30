MIBR’s brnz4n unable to acquire visa in time for IEM Dallas, coach bit to fill in

The new player in the lineup won't be able to make his debut in Texas.

Over a week ago, it was announced that Breno “brnz4n” Poletto had been promoted to the MIBR main CS:GO team, replacing Adriano “WOOD7” Cerato. This change made a few shifts in the squad, and the Brazilian side’s new lineup was supposed to make an official debut at IEM Dallas 2022, which kicks off today.

But, unfortunately, the player won’t be making his debut at the tournament. Due to visa issues, brnz4n wasn’t able to secure his visa in time and will therefore be replaced by MIBR’s head coach, Bruno “bit” Lima.

🚨 RECADO SOBRE A IEM DALLAS 🚨



Apesar de todos os nossos esforços, o visto do @brnz4n não saiu à tempo e por conta disso TEREMOS @bit1 COM JOGANDO COM A NOSSA CAMISA DEPOIS DE 13 ANOS! 💙🇧🇷#SomosMIBR

The 31-year-old coach is a veteran in the world of Counter-Strike. He has been a player since as early as 2004 and competed professionally until this year. In April, retired as a pro and became a coach. Following retirement, he led MIBR to the Challengers Stage of the PGL Antwerp CS:GO Major, where the team was just one best-of-three series away from advancing to the Legends Stage.

This also marks bit’s return to playing under MIBR’s banner after 13 years. The last time he represented the team in this role was in 2009.

After the Major concluded, MIBR have been bootcamping in Europe and played versus OG in a showmatch in Lisbon on May 27, which was won by the European side 2-0.

Brnz4n has been a part of MIBR since August 2021, where he competed in their academy team. Although he stood in for the main lineup in a few instances, like at the 2022 BLAST Premier Spring Groups, where he helped them take down Natus Vincere in a best-of-one series.

MIBR will play their first match at IEM Dallas 2022 today versus Complexity at 2:30pm CT.