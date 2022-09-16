MaLeK returns to Evil Geniuses as strategic CS:GO coach

The French skipper will work with the North American organization for the second time in 2022.

French CS:GO coach Damien “⁠maLeK⁠” Marcel has shifted to a strategic coach role within Evil Geniuses today after spending almost four months on the sidelines and with his future uncertain.

MaLeK was brought on to be EG’s head coach in 2022 but he was moved to the inactive roster in May after the lineup led by Jake “Stewie2K” Yip, at the time, failed to qualify for the PGL Antwerp Major, the first Valve-sponsored event of the year. It was revealed later that maLeK and Stewie2K had clashed during his stint with the North American players, according to his former assistant coach Paolo “EVY” Berbudeau.

Join us in welcoming @DamienMarcel back into a new Strategic Coach role, where he will be sharing his exceptional experience with all of our CS lineups. pic.twitter.com/xchRgqYA5Y — EG CS:GO (@EGCSGO) September 16, 2022

Since maLeK’s departure, EG has undergone lots of changes. Stewie2K left competitive CS:GO and was moved to a streaming position within the organization, the organization signed the former Party Astronauts and Carpe Diem lineups to try to assemble a “fluid” 15-man roster, EG promoted the head of data science Soham “⁠valens⁠” Chowdhury to director of athletics for Counter-Strike, and it revamped the main roster with the additions of Sanjar “neaLaN” İshakov, Jadan “HexT” Postma, and head coach Daniel Vorborg.

Now that maLeK has been reinstated in EG, he’ll work with all three male CS:GO teams and the female team playing under the North American organization. The French coach has plenty of experience in Counter-Strike, having also worked with Envy and most notably G2.

“I have been away for a second, but it helped me recharge and channel my energy for my new adventure,” maLeK said. “I am looking forward to bring my best self and help EG unlock their potential. [I’m] excited to try something new!”

The announcement of maLeK’s return comes just days before EG’s main roster debut at ESL Pro League season 16. The North Americans are in Group D alongside Cloud9, FURIA, Team Liquid, Movistar Riders, and Eternal Fire. The matches will be played from Sept. 21 to 25.