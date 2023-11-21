Liquid drops oSee as CS2 roster overhaul continues

Josh “⁠oSee⁠” Ohm is no longer a part of the Team Liquid Counter-Strike 2 lineup amid what appears to be a near-complete roster overhaul.

This roster move comes alongside ⁠Patsi⁠, ⁠Rainwaker, and daps’ removal from the TL squad over the past few months. As of right now, oSee’s next destination hasn’t been announced, leaving the AWPer sitting on TL’s bench following confirmation from the org on X.

The North American AWPer was a part of the TL for just under two years after making the leap from Extra Salt in 2021. OSee helped push Liquid to multiple top-four finishes but ultimately never took home a trophy under the org’s banner. Before his time with Liquid, OSee had a stint with Extra Salt, where he dominated under Johnny “JT” Theodosiou’s leadership. While his tenure on Liquid failed to replicate his statistical success in Extra Salt, oSee made it to multiple finals and playoffs throughout his two years on the squad.

Our time with @oSeecs comes to a close.



Watching you transform from the new kid on the team to confident hype man has been a treat and we're proud of how far you've come. Good luck in your next journey and thank you for everything, Josh. pic.twitter.com/rDPW5sxgMd — Team Liquid CSGO (@TeamLiquidCS) November 21, 2023

Liquid now has plenty of time to formulate their upcoming CS2 roster. Odds are the org will want to have a full squad before the PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024 Americas RMR, which is slated to start in March next year. With so many roster moves, collecting bearings before the Major qualifiers would be the org’s best bet for success.

Based on rumors floating around the CS2 scene, it appears the next step for TL is to announce the new and returning Brazillian members, as well as cadiaN’s arrival. ​​If these rumors come to fruition, skullz and zews will be the next members of the TL lineup for 2024. This Nov. 21 departure may also reignite rumors regarding cadiaN’s takeover of the Team Liquid CS2 roster.

As for where oSee will go next, NRG’s return to CS2 might’ve come at the perfect time. NRG plans to jump back into the CS2 sphere with an entirely new lineup, and with an AWPer like oSee on the market, he may just fit the bill perfectly. We’ll just have to wait until TL and NRG begin announcing their 2024 lineups.