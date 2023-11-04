Top American organization NRG eyes Counter-Strike return—and they ‘have a core in mind’

American esports organization NRG Esports has reportedly expressed interest in picking up a Counter-Strike 2 squad, nearly four years after its original stint in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

“Independent sources” confirmed to news site HLTV yesterday that NRG was looking into launching a CS2 project. Further comments revealed that, while the pen was far from put to paper, the org confirmed they already “had a core in mind,” hinting NRG’s return to CS was very much already underway.

NRG’s return couldn’t have been timed better with their home region of North America in desperate need of organizational support; however, there has been no clear indication that NRG will opt into securing an NA roster. Given the org’s other rosters in VALORANT, Rocket League, and League of Legends are all based in North America, it’s a safe assumption they’d be at the very least hosting a CS2 team in the region.

For a moment in 2018 and 2019, NRG was on top of NA CS:GO. Photo via Bart Oerbekke via ESL Gaming

A number of options are on the table as the likes of Team Liquid and Cloud9—NRG’s NA peers—have opted for rosters outside of the region. While Liquid is seemingly making a return to an American lineup, with little to no org competition, NRG has free rein to pick among the region.

Another interesting option comes in the form of October’s GameSquare merger, with both FaZe Clan and Complexity’s CS2 rosters now owned by the same umbrella corporation. It’s entirely speculatory, but should one roster be forced out, NRG may be well-placed to pounce on one of CS2’s top teams already.

NRG entered Counter-Strike in 2016 with the acquisition of the former Method roster led by German strategist Fatih “gob b” Dayik. After chopping and changing, the squad began to peak in form through 2018 starting with their maiden offline win at IEM Shanghai over hometown heroes TYLOO.

2019 was a key year for NRG in CS:GO, with the squad consistently finding themselves in the top four at international tournaments. After a remarkable semifinal run at the StarLadder Berlin Major in September 2019, Evil Geniuses purchased the roster, with NRG opting to depart Counter-Strike.

NRG Esports chief executive officer Andy Miller at the time cited that while it was “gut-wrenching” to see the squad depart, the CS scene was “unsustainable” and that “salaries are dumb.”

With such a roster shuffle expected as pieces move in Europe, the sky is the limit for NRG who will have many options on the table ahead of the end of the CS2 competitive season.