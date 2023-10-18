Liquid reportedly in talks with the best CS2 in-game leader on the market

Team Liquid’s Counter-Strike 2 roster has a vacancy after they benched Rainwaker on Oct. 3. It turns out, they’re in talks with one of the best in-game leaders on the market to replace him.

The IGL in talks to join Liquid is no other than former Heroic captain cadiaN, according to an Oct. 17 tweet from renowned leaker OverDrive. The North American organization is said to be “the highest priority” for the Danish player.

Cadian in talks with 🇺🇸Liquid! It's the highest priority option for him! — OverDrive (@ABOverDrive) October 17, 2023

The CS community was stunned on Oct. 4 after it was announced cadiaN left Heroic due to “differing visions for the future of the team.” Since then, the experienced IGL has been looking for a new home, and was already linked with Liquid and Ninjas in Pyjamas by OverDrive in the past. This new tweet, however, suggests cadiaN is on the verge of joining the North American org.

Having the 28-year-old join Liquid would make a lot of sense as not many CS2 teams have an opening in their roster. On top of that, Liquid could use a veteran IGL to replace Rainwaker, which would likely see YEKINDAR return to the rifler role.

The only tough nut to crack would be oSee’s role in the team. Besides captaining, cadiaN is also a main AWPer, or at least has been for Heroic and his past squads. With him potentially joining Liquid, their current sniper oSee would have to shift roles, theoretically.

Either way, with the CS2 competitive season already well underway, Liquid has little time to contemplate future changes. IEM Sydney 2023 already started this Monday, with numerous top teams like FaZe Clan and Natus Vincere participating.

About the author