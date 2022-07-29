Imperial, MIBR reportedly nearing $200,000 buyout for chelo

Imperial is set to acquire the MIBR CS:GO rifler and current in-game leader Marcelo “chelo” Cespedes in a $200,000 buyout deal, according to a report by Brazilian HLTV vertical Dust 2 Brasil.

Chelo still has four months left on his contract with MIBR and it was not in the organization’s plans to negotiate him with, but MIBR appear ready to complete the transfer due to chelo’s wish to play with Imperial, where he’ll compete alongside back-to-back Major champions FalleN and fer for the first time in his career.

Imperial has not signed a contract with chelo yet, but all parties involved in the negotiation expect that the deal will be concluded soon. Should the transfer be successful, chelo will take the spot of the veteran fnx, who is reportedly on his way out of the team after underwhelming results, according to Dust 2 Brasil.

Chelo has been plying his trade with MIBR since the Immortals-owned team signed the BOOM Esports lineup in January 2021. The 24-year-old has always been one of the most talented players on the roster, and he took the in-game leadership duties after MIBR parted ways with Adriano “WOOD7” Cerato following the PGL Antwerp Major. Chelo is expected to be a pure rifler in Imperial as FalleN is the captain and has a big voice in the team.

As for MIBR, the imminent departure of chelo spells trouble for the remainder of the season. The organization will most likely have difficulty in finding a rifler with the same firepower chelo provides. Additionally, another player will have to take on the in-game leadership.