The end of the Last Dance: Fnx reportedly leaving Imperial

Imperial is looking to make changes to its CS:GO lineup after just six months.

Brazilian veteran CS:GO player fnx is set to part ways with Imperial, according to a report by Brazilian outlet Draft5.

The reported move comes just six months after the 32-year-old veteran joined the organization alongside FalleN and fer, fnx’s teammates from the Luminosity Gaming and later SK Gaming team that won back-to-back CS:GO Majors in 2016. The rest of the lineup is composed of boltz and former FURIA rifler VINI.

Imperial is already looking into players that can fill fnx’s shoes, according to Draft5. The team dubbed “Last Dance,” a reference to the Netflix documentary about Michael Jordan’s last season with the NBA Chicago Bulls, started the year with great results, having qualified for PGL Antwerp Major and nearly making the playoffs.

FalleN and company, however, failed to replicate the same results they had in Antwerp and were eliminated in the early stages of prestigious CS:GO events in the past months, like IEM Dallas in June and IEM Cologne in July.

Fnx has averaged a 0.90 rating throughout the year, according to HLTV’s statistics, which is far from optimal — especially in S-tier tournaments. Rodrigo “biguzera” Bittencourt from paiN Gaming, Lucas “Lucaozy” Neves from Sharks, and MIBR’s Jhonatan “JOTA” Willian and Marcelo “chelo” Cespedes are some of the names that Imperial would like to sign and could significantly bolster the team’s firepower. Imperial, however, is having a hard time in the transfer market, according to the report.

Should fnx and Imperial part ways, this would likely mean the end of the 32-year-old’s career, at least at the highest level, since he was inactive before joining the Last Dance.