Loot boxes and microtransactions have been part of Counter-Strike‘s culture ever since Valve added skins to CS:GO in 2023. Skin cases remain quite popular in CS2, but if you don’t feel comfortable spending money on them, you can try a CS2 case opening simulator before making a decision.

Though Valve doesn’t have its own official CS2 case opening simulator, a member of the community released one in October 2023 with all the skin cases and their real odds. This allows you to see whether or not it’s worth opening cases in CS2.

How to play CS2 Case Opening Simulator

Redditor MozzyFX released their CS2 Case Opening Simulator on Oct. 15, 2023 in the form of a simple website. Here’s how to use the CS2 Case Opening Simulator:

Head to MozzyFX’s CS2 Case Opening Simulator. Pick the skin case you want to open in the drop-down menu located in the left-side corner. Click the green UNLOCK CONTAINER button at the bottom of the page to open the case you chose. You can try again as many times as you want and even check your case opening history to see how much you’d spend with actual CS2 cases.

Easy as can be. Video by Dot Esports

What are the odds of unboxing a knife or glove in CS2?

What almost everybody looks for when they open skin cases in CS2 is a knife or pair of gloves due to their high value and prestige.

The odds of unboxing a knife or pair of gloves is just 0.26 percent (one per 385 cases), according to Valve’s official statement in 2017. The rest of the odds are as follows:

Item rarity Odds Mil-Spec Grade 79.92 percent Restricted 15.98 percent Classified 3.2 percent Covert 0.64 percent Numbers via Valve

In case you decide to open real skin cases in CS2, you should check what are the best cases in 2023 as some loot boxes are more valuable than others because of the items they contain, and how to get them.

